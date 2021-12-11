Electric cars, half a million jobs at risk: the analysis

It’s not all roses and flowers. The growing diffusion of electric cars it could help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions linked to the circulation of transport vehicles, but it also brings with it various “contraindications”. One of these concerns the employment levels of the automotive sector. In fact, according to CLEPA (acronym for European Association of Automotive Suppliers, the continental association that brings together suppliers of auto components), 500,000 jobs are at risk.

According to a report produced by PwC Strategy & commissioned by CLEPA itself, the “forced” transition towards electric mobility (also the result of banning petrol or diesel cars by various local administrations, such as Milan and Rome) would cut about 85% of the workforce employed in the powertrain components sector out of the labor market. Their work would suddenly become obsolete, leaving over half a million workers at home. Of these, less than half will be reabsorbed by new job opportunities created in the electric mobility sector.

PwC Strategy study & analyzes three different scenarios: that of the “hard” transition towards full electric mobility; a “softer” scenario and in line with the requests of the European Commission’s “Fit for 55” package; a scenario with a “mixed” technological approach in which cars with internal combustion engines represent a factor in the passage from the current average 95 g / km of CO2 to 20 g / km in 2040. While the former risks losing over 350,000 jobs in the five-year period 2030-2035, the last would be the most sustainable, both from an employment point of view and from a commercial and ecological point of view.

In fact, the suppliers who see their survival at risk are the same ones who work on the design and construction of components that are favoring the diffusion of electric vehicles. In the event that the many innovative micro, small and medium-sized enterprises engaged in this effort were to close, the transition to electric mobility itself could suffer an unexpected stop. For this reason, CLEPA leaders explain, it would be convenient review the current approach so as to allow for a “softer” transition that saves several hundreds of thousands of jobs.

At risk, stresses the association of auto parts suppliers, there are not only jobs. In fact, from the PwC report it emerges that the forced ecological transition it also jeopardizes the freedom of choice of consumers, the convenience of individual mobility and the international competitiveness of European industry itself. In short, a long series of factors that should be taken into greater consideration by the European authorities before the situation becomes irreversible.