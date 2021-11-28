Electric cars, Nio and Shell for battery change stations in Europe and China

China and the Netherlands together. The sustainable future also passes through their contribution: thanks to the collaboration between Nio and Shell, starting in 2022, the first stations for the exchange of batteries will be installed in Europe. The creation of new battery swaps in China will follow: 2025 is the deadline. The diffusion of these innovative stations will be part of an innovative project involving both actors.

Exchange of batteries

–

The practice of exchanging batteries is one of the most interesting solutions for electric cars. The stations under development would allow the motorist to completely replace the empty accumulator in order to simplify and speed up refueling stops. A proposal for which Nio is investing a lot of resources and which it believes can solve the problem of waiting at the charging stations. The agreement signed with the energy supplier is thus a win-win for both parties: Shell will have the opportunity to expand its presence in China. On the other hand, Nio will be able to count on the collaboration of a strong European partner to develop its investments in the old continent. The already extensive network of Shell service stations will thus be made accessible to vehicles of the Chinese brand, which will be able to replace batteries quickly. The European presence of Nio is currently limited to Norway only, in 2022 the first vehicles will also be imported in Germany and in the near future in numerous other states.