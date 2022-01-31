Electric cars: risk of fire and underground parking

Is the presence of electric cars in underground car parks a safety risk factor? In the event of an EV fire, some precautions related to the chemical reactions caused by the battery are required

With the greater diffusion of electric and plug-in hybrid cars, does the risk of fire on our roads increase? Theoretically not, according to the excellent results obtained in crash-tests by the vast majority of battery-powered vehicles. Furthermore, statistics currently confirm that the probability of fire is lower on battery-powered cars than on thermal vehicles. The data collected by the US authorities (National Transportation Safety Board, Bureau of Transportation Statistics and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) show that, currently, gasoline cars are the ones that catch fire more frequently given the 199,533 fires detected, for a likelihood of fire of almost 1,530 vehicles for every 100,000 cars sold. Hybrid cars with 16,051 fires can catch fire with a probability of 3474 cars for every 100,000 sold; finally, electric cars, which have a risk of catching fire 25 times for every 100,000 vehicles sold, considering the 52 fires detected. However, the comparison may be more reliable in about ten years, when hybrid and electric will have reached the same average seniority as the thermals currently in circulation. Furthermore, the industry will have perfected production processes, which inevitably can be improved when it comes to the many innovative technologies that drive electric cars.

Electric cars: the recalls – In fact, today the list (source Sicurauto.it) of recall campaigns against fire risk is quite large, considering the young age of the models concerned, mainly produced in Asia, Europe and the United States, where Chevrolet recalled over 62,000 Bolt in 2021. , to check batteries that are at risk of fire due to a manufacturing defect. Also in 2021, Hyundai recalled over 82,000 electric vehicles, mainly Hyundai Kona EV and Ioniq, due to problems with the Bms battery management module. In 2020 Chrysler had to intervene on over 27,000 Pacifica Phevs due to a potential fire risk. In the same year, around 27,000 Ford Kuga Plug-ins were recalled in Europe to replace the defective batteries and 4,500 Polestar 2 to replace the inverters. In 2019 it was Nio’s turn, forced to recall the Es8 electric SUVs for the complete replacement of the battery pack on over 4500 units, again due to the risk of fire. In the same year 540 Audi e-tron returned due to water infiltration into the battery, which could have increased the risk of fire. Back in the years, Kia recalled over 5,000 Niro Hybrids and Plug-in Hybrids manufactured between 2016 and 2017 for the potential overheating of an electrical fuse. Finally, following an investigation by the NHTSA launched after some fires, in 2014 Tesla added titanium and aluminum protection to the battery pack to prevent damage from impact.

The risks in the event of an EV fire – In spite of the protections of the battery pack, however, underlined by the results of the crash tests, it can happen that an electric car catches fire, also due to a short circuit, overheating or another design defect. In this case, taming the fire and eliminating the risk of explosions becomes a much more complicated matter than thermal cars. The reason is explained by the expert cited by Sicurato.it, Paul Christensen, professor at Newcastle University, specialist in firefighting techniques for electric vehicles: “If the battery is exposed to excessive heat or there is a penetration into the battery, verifies an internal short circuit. This short circuit causes what is called the Joule effect, which occurs when the electricity passing inside the battery generates heat that cannot be dissipated at the same speed with which it is generated. Due to the exponential heat, chemical reactions accelerate, causing other faster reactions that lead to thermal instability that culminates in a fire or explosion ”.

In addition, there is another more serious problem that in indoor places, such as garages, can only be amplified: “During an electric vehicle fire, over 100 organic chemicals are generated, including some incredibly toxic gases such as carbon monoxide and hydrogen cyanide, both deadly to humans “. So imagine what could happen in an underground car park. The most dangerous type of fire, in fact, is the one that can break out during the recharging phase. A minor accident need not worry: the opening of the airbags triggers a switch that physically separates the high-voltage battery from the electrical system. More likely and much more serious is the risk of an electric car catching fire in a serious accident or while charging “Firefighters generally have two main options, let the fire go out or put it out”, they explain from the The Institution of Fire Engineers. When the second option is imperative, huge amounts of water are required to cool the battery. They are needed over 11 thousand liters of water, as Tesla recommends for the Model S in its Emergency Guide, the capacity of at least four standard fire engines, if not more. In fact, Tesla also recalls that “the extinction of a burning battery can take up to 24 hours”. Which underground car parks are ready to dispose of such a large amount of water, even pumped in a short time? The risk of flooding becomes very high as well as that of electrocution. Fortunately, the topic has entered the button rooms, as evidenced by the recent parliamentary question made to the European Commission on the fire risk of electric cars in underground parking lots.

January 31, 2022 (change January 31, 2022 | 14:16)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link