Electric cars, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares against the imposition of the transition to electric mobility

With decision and outspoken Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, came back to harshly criticize the transition to electric mobility imposed by the institutions, sounding the alarm on the serious consequences of this “taxing” approach from above in the transition to battery-powered vehicles.

Jobs and quality of cars at risk

The pressure on car manufacturers to accelerate the transition to electric mobility, Tavares points out, puts it jobs and car quality at risk. An attitude that risks being extremely damaging to the automotive industry which, explains the CEO of Stellantis, is already addressing costs “beyond the limits” of those it can actually sustain, with the risk of collapse that could lead some builders to bankruptcy.

Excessive and unsustainable costs for the houses

Speaking at the Reuters Next conference, Tavares said: “What has been decided is to impose electrification on the automotive industry which involves a 50% additional costs compared to a conventional vehicle “. These are costs that the houses are practically obliged to bear: “There is no way to pass this 50% on to the final consumer, because most of the middle class will not be able to pay”, added the top manager.

Forcing the transition to accelerate will be counterproductive

Manufacturers therefore only have to choose between raising prices and selling fewer cars or accepting lower margins, an obligatory choice that in any case has direct consequences on employment, with the risk of losing many jobs. In light of this, explains Tavares, more time should be given to the manufacturers to develop and test new technologies, outlining a more gradual and “spontaneous” and less imposed transition process, because accelerating the transition, adds the CEO of Stellantis, “will only be counterproductive. It will lead to quality problems. It will lead to all kinds of problems ”.

Builders at risk of failure

With an overall situation already at the limit for the auto sector, in the next few years the manufacturers will be called upon to absorb the increase in production costs, an additional difficulty that will put a strain on the productivity strategies of the manufacturers. “In the next five years, we will have to digest a 10% increase in productivity per year, while the sector is used to a 2 to 3% improvement.” With external pressures that “are pushing the automotive industry to its limits” for some manufacturers it could open the abyss, as Tavares warns: “The future will tell us who will be able to digest this situation, and who will fail.”