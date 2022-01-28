Electric cars, Tesla better than expected: Model 3 queen of Europe

Tesla electric car sales in the last quarter of 2021 were better than expected: Elon Musk’s company closes the year with more than 5 billion in profits

Giuseppe Croce

The best-selling car in Europe in December 2021 was the Tesla Model 3. The car, not the electric car: Elon Musk’s electric sedan literally sold out, far surpassing the best-selling thermal cars with 27,358 exemplary, against the 20,186 of the Peugeot 208, second classified. Similar data is also recorded in other markets and, consequently, there is no surprise in Tesla’s excellent 2021 financial results, just released to the public and investors: $ 17.7 billion in revenue in the quarter, over 2, 3 billion profit (5.5 billion in the whole of 2021).

One million EV – The Tesla produced in the fourth quarter of 2021 were 305,840, which is 70% more than those produced the previous year. In the whole of 2021 Tesla produced 936,172 cars, narrowly missing the milestone of one million electric vehicles produced in twelve months. A result that is even more encouraging for Tesla if we consider that the American car manufacturer had, like all its competitors, to face the now infamous chip crisis. A crisis that, for Tesla and its highly equipped cars from the point of view of the ADAS and assisted driving, is decidedly more demanding to manage. It should also be noted that the two new factories in these excellent results “Giga Berlin“, in Germany, and” Giga Austin “, in Texas, appear little or nothing: the Berlin factory, inaugurated at the beginning of October 2021, still has to go fully up and running, while the Austin factory seems to have just started operations, with construction of the first Model Y.

Tesla queen in the EU – As already mentioned, a good chunk of Tesla’s positive results comes from the European market, where in the month of December alone the house of Elon Musk sold 27,358 Model 3 (+ 11% compared to December 2020) and 7,870 Model Y, for a total of 35,228 units, or more than 10% of the quarter’s global sales, but in just one month. Tesla’s dominance also in Europe can be seen, above all, by comparing its results with the sales of electric cars on the market of other manufacturers:

1) Tesla Model 3 – 27,358 (+ 11%)

2) Renault Zoe – 11,181 (-32%)

3) Dacia Spring – 8.185 (new model)

4) Volkswagen Up – 7,976 (+ 111%)

5) Tesla Model Y – 7,870 (new model)

6) Volkswagen ID-4 – 6,808 (+ 44%)

7) Nissan Leaf – 6,261 (+ 17%)

8) Skoda Enyaq – 5,893 (new model)

9) Volkswagen ID-3 5,894 (-79%)

10) Mini EV – 5,122 (+ 117%)

Staying with the Model 3, finally, in December 2021 this was the model he has sold most of all absolutely and regardless of power supply, beating all thermal, hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars. Here are the numbers:

1) Tesla Model 3 – 27,358 (+ 11%)

2) Peugeot 208 – 20,186 (-2%)

3) Renault Clio – 18,397 (-18%)

4) Dacia Sandero – 18,020 (+ 6%)

5) Peugeot 2008 – 16,330 (-9%)

6) Volkswagen T-Roc – 14,449 (-11%)

7) Dacia Duster – 14,405 (+ 20%)

8) Mini 3 doors – 13,230 (+ 34%)

9) Fiat 500 – 13,230 (-29%)

10) Renault Captur – 12,855 (-31%)

Undoubtedly, the incentives for electric cars offered by almost all European governments (but no longer by the Italian one) contributed to these market results, but it is difficult not to start thinking that in the mind of the average consumer in Europe the electric car is starting to become something normal today, while until last year he suffered from autonomy anxiety and wondered about charging electric cars.

Austin we have a problem – Among the many positive notes of Tesla’s fourth quarter 2021 results, there is also the discordant note: the Cybertruck. Almost three years after the announcement of the electric pick-up, in fact, still not even the shadow of it is seen except in some stolen videos (but perhaps not so much). As nothing is yet known about the Model 2, the “baby Tesla“, the economic electric car between segment B and segment C. During the presentation of the results to investors, Elon Musk extinguished the enthusiasm: Tesla cannot start producing new models of electric cars without decreasing the total production. And the new ones. Tesla 2022 models suddenly become Tesla 2023 models.