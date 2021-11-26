Electric cars, the Chinese dominate the world market: the shocking numbers

Listen to the audio version of the article

According to the calculations of Jato Dynamics, global sales of electric cars reached 2.97 million units between January and September 2021. The total is 149% higher than the volume recorded in the same period of 2020. The acceleration is significant if it is considered that the growth of the overall market was only + 11%. The electricity market share then went from 2.6% in 2020 to 5.8% in September 2021, a truly significant increase. Electrification represents a privileged opportunity for Chinese manufacturers who are now ready to enter the global arena.

Chinese brands dominate the electric market

According to Jato, Chinese car brands account for 45% of global sales, in contrast to the 15% market share they hold in the entire passenger car market. It should be noted that much of the success of Chinese electricity, often of questionable quality or at least to be verified, is due to domestic demand. About 95% of the sales volume of these brands remained virtually in China which represents a small global share.

China is worth 45% of electrical sales

But China’s global dominance isn’t just about sales. The figures show that six out of 10 electric cars sold globally from January to the end of September were produced in China. If the Chinese control 45% of global sales, they are also worth 60% of the entire world production which can be explained by the fact that many foreign car manufacturers are already producing electric cars in China.

Foreign houses that produce electricity in China

Among the manufacturers who already have operational production bases in China are Tesla, Volvo, Polestar and BMW. It should be noted that almost half of Tesla’s global sales in the first nine months of 2021 came from cars that are produced by the California manufacturer’s Shanghai Gigafactory and that most of the registrations of the new model of the American brand, the Model Y, come from the Chinese factory started in record time.

The best-selling electric in China is a microcar

Unlike heat-engine cars, where Chinese manufacturers are still lagging behind Westerners, growth in the electric market is starting to show in the brand rankings. Tesla leads with 23% share of the global electric market. But it is now pressed for example by the joint venture between SAIC, General Motors and Wuling which, in fact, has gained significant sales volumes thanks to the launch of a microcar, the Wuling Hongguang Mini EV which is in fact the best-selling electric car in China.