Electric cars, the Italian market is among the most active in Europe

The spread of electric cars, in Europe, it travels at two different speeds. There are countries where the increases in sales are only double digits, and others, such as Italy, Austria, Germany and Switzerland, where the increase in the market for completely zero-emission cars has reached peaks that they range from 116 to 169%.

The data were highlighted in the report published by theACEA, the European association of car manufacturers, on the composition of registrations in the European Union plus EFTA and Great Britain in the first nine months of 2021.

On the electric car market front, the most virtuous nations are Austria, Germany, theItaly and Switzerland. As for our country, the figures show an increase of 168.6% more in sales of zero-emission cars. For Austria the peak is 169.8% more, in Germany the increase is 140.4% and in Switzerland 115.6%.

The other downside, however, is represented by a block of states in which the ecological transition it is proceeding at a slightly slower pace. According to data from the ACEA report on the European automotive market, the increase in France and Spain is just over 50%, in Norway it is 67.2% and in Great Britain by 87.9%. In these countries, for various reasons, sales of electric models have affected a smaller slice of the automotive market.

By shifting the focus to plug-in hybrid models, Italy clearly dominates the scenario, with an extraordinary increase in sales of 329% in the period from January to September 2021. Italy, in terms of car hybrid, is far ahead of Spain, Germany and France. Analyzing the data provided by ACEA, Italy is also the most virtuous nation in the registrations of Hev models which are hybrids without charging from the network: during the first nine months of the year, growth was 162.2% more. .

There are many factors that are favoring the ecological transition in Italy, starting with the many state incentives for the purchase of electric and plug-in hybrid cars, with the aim of modernizing the fleet in circulation and fighting pollution.

At the same time, infrastructures also play an important if not decisive role: Autostrade per l’Italia has decided to accelerate the plan for the installation of high-speed charging stations. Soon, 100 new fast charging stations for electric and hybrid vehicles will arrive on the motorways of our country.