Electric cars, this is how much it costs to recharge at the columns

Listen to the audio version of the article

Call it the R, N or I factor. The Network, Network or Infrastructure factor – whatever you want to call it – is decisive for the diffusion of the rechargeable car and to create that user experience that can finally make the new mobility an authentic and non-authentic choice. a necessity nor a leap in the dark.

A fundamental aspect of this experience is the price of recharging and, if it is true that, according to statistics, 80% of owners of cars on tap do everything at home, it is equally true that the increase in sales of rechargeable cars (+ 528% electric and + 1,102% plug-in hybrids in the first 10 months of 2021 compared to the same period of 2019) and in circulation (over 130 thousand) is pushing operators to press on the accelerator to expand the offer of points of top-up on the territory (now equal to over 23 thousand public columns) and study new tariffs accompanied by increasingly clear and simple forms of payment.

This is why, after the kWh rate, the subscription (also rechargeable) and the flat are making a comeback. For the operator it is a tool to win over and retain a constantly growing and therefore increasingly segmented clientele, for the user it is a way to keep costs under control.

Interoperability plays a fundamental role, increasing the actual availability of recharging points, simplifying payment and also allowing a comparison between costs and services provided, not least those of location, booking and, in general, of itinerary planning.

The situation in Italy, operator by operator

In Italy, the largest operator remains by far Enel X with over 13 thousand columns and a charging system that has become more complex than a couple of years ago: € 0.40 per kWh up to 22 kW of power, € 0.50 for those up to 50 kW and € 0.79 for ultrafast stations up to 350 kW. Then there are the Flat Small subscriptions (25 euros per month for 70 kWh therefore 0.36 euros / kWh) and Flat Large (45 euros per month for 145 kWh therefore 0.31 euros / kWh). With OpenCharge, the flat domestic tariff (unlimited) is integrated with that at the public columns according to 3 levels: up to 30 kWh / month for the OpenCharge20 which costs 20 euros, 80 kWh / month for the OpenCharge50 and 150 kWh / month for the OpenCharge80 .