Electric cars: will millions of batteries end up in landfills?

Asking questions about the recycling of electric car batteries is legitimate and right. Here are the challenges, the opportunities and how the industry is moving

Giuseppe Croce & commat; Peppe_Croce



What will become of the batteries from the electric cars what all the automakers are selling today? Will EV batteries end up in landfills, causing enormous damage to the environment? Automotive brands will really be able, as they say today, to take on the enormous burden of battery recycling? These are the questions that everyone asks when it comes to electrification and when looking at the car market in the next ten, twenty, thirty years. More than legitimate questions that everyone should ask themselves, not just those who don’t believe in electric cars or those who simply can’t stand them because their heart still beats with four, six or eight cylinders. The answers, however, cannot be limited to simple declarations of intent, because the batteries of electric and electrified cars are very complex and yes, if not managed correctly, they can represent a huge environmental problem. But they are also so expensive, even representing a third or more of the total cost of the car, and this is precisely the reason why no car manufacturer today intends to end up in rubbish dump: an EV accumulator is a real one gold mine, which the big cars already know how to exploit.

the thousand lives of the batteries ev – Batteries for electric cars, we said, are complex and, like all complex things, they can break or have problems. Except that problems, even the smallest ones, are not tolerated at all in theauto industry which, for decades, has put the safety in the center and is subject to very stringent regulations. Today we are used to taking the car to a dealership or authorized workshop to have it serviced and, if there are problems or parts to replace, wait for repair or replacement before returning it. The car, however, hardly moves fromworkshop: all the work of checking, repairing and possibly replacing the defective component takes place there. With the electric cars it’s not that simple, or at least it’s not yet: some processes can only be performed by specialized technicians, or with special equipment. The replacement of an electronic board of the battery, for example, can be done in the workshop: it is like when the computer breaks and the technician removes the broken board to put the new one. Identical speech for a cable or for many others battery parts which can be repaired on site.

defective batteries, what to do? – But if any battery cell does not work, then the battery pack it must be opened and partially disassembled to replace the cells with problems. An operation that, of course, cannot be done everywhere. The electric car’s battery pack is then disassembled from the EV and transported safely to a repair center that can do the job. Today this center is almost always the factory, because there isn’t one yet critical mass of batteries to be repaired which justifies the opening of intermediate centers. Once the cells have been replaced and the required tests have been carried out, the battery is back in perfect working order and is ready for a second life. Which is almost always identical to the first: the accumulator is often still absolutely suitable to be used on an electric car. Another electric car, of the same model or another with the same battery configuration. Other times, however, the battery is no longer suitable for automotive use. Put simply: after numerous charging and discharging cycles, especially of fast charging at high power, its ability to deliver energy to the electric motor it is no longer sufficient to guarantee the performance required of the car. At this point the real begins second life of the EV battery: non-automotive use. If battery performance is no longer sufficient to push the car from zero to one hundred in seconds, or to ensure safe overtaking, it will certainly be for many other purposes. The first, and most popular today, is theaccumulation of energy: the former batteries of electric cars become new batteries for storing electricity, providing emergency power in the event of a blackout to large civil, commercial or industrial buildings. In a world where the whole economy is increasingly electrified, where radiators leave more and more space for heat pump air conditioners and even kitchen stoves no longer use gas, “storage“of electricity is taking a strategic role: stabilizes the electricity grid, because it becomes a reserve of electricity ready for immediate use, just when it is needed, absorbing peak demand. Identical speech, but on a very small scale, for the domestic accumulators that more and more people combine with photovoltaic systems mounted on the roof of the house: the cells that previously made up the battery of an EV are more than good for batteries of a few kilowatts (usually 7 or 15 kW, less than the accumulator of a car plug in hybrid modern) that the installer comes to install at home.

electric batteries, the second life – The batteries for storage they are less complex and refined than those for electric cars, but they are still expensive. It comes as no surprise, therefore, that the accumulators discarded by electric vehicles are sought after on the market as components for building energy stores. This is the first strand of the gold mine that automakers plan to dig in the next few years. According to the calculations of the scientists, but also according to the experience gained with the very first plants, this second view of the former battery of electric car lasts on average about ten years. After about twenty years from its birth, however, even the best EV battery will no longer have sufficient performance even for energy storage. Only at this point can we talk about recycling of electric car batteries. Recycling the batteries of an electric car is not easy at all and even car manufacturers know it very well. But it is essential not only to protect the environment and comply with the rules: inside a battery there are several kilos of very expensive materials, which must be recovered even just for pure economic advantage. Aluminum, cobalt, nickel, manganese, nickel, graphite, copper, all present in lithium ion batteries, can be recovered, as well as the famous “Rare lands“which, on the other hand, are mainly present in nickel-metal hydride batteries of hybrid cars and in the magnets of electric motors. This is the second strand of the gold mine of the batteries.

from theory to practice: mercedes ev – Those who have had the patience to get this far will be wondering what, in practice, all these words turn into. Why, we remember, promises are not enough: a concrete commitment is needed on the part of car manufacturers, today, so that they are ready, tomorrow, for the challenge of recycling batteries for electric cars. In other words: you need one battery recycling chain. If we want to talk about practice, then, let’s try to look at what one of the largest automotive brands in the world is doing: Daimler, i.e. Mercedes, AMG, Maybach. The German manufacturer has already embarked on the path of electrification for some time, it will continue to produce cars with a thermal engine but as early as 2022 will have at least one electric vehicle in each market segment and, from 2025, will have at least one electric version of each model on the market. Electric SUVs Eqa, Eqb and Eqc are already available, like the premium electric sedan Eqs and the van Eqv, while the Eqe. On these cars Mercedes will offer a warranty of 8 years or 160,000 kilometers for the battery and already has one strategy to extend the life of the accumulators as much as possible. Four-based strategy “King“: Repair, Remanufacturing, Reuse And Recycle. The battery is repaired in the workshop (Repair), when possible, otherwise it is reconditioned (Remanufacturing) and enters the existing spare parts circuit Mercedes Reman, like a turbine or a crankshaft. As he explains Maurizio Varvarà, Customer Services Operation Manager of Mercedes-Benz Cars: “We have been doing this for many years through original Reman spare parts, which are a central element of our commercial offer. With the strong push towards electrification, we need to ensure a flow of ‘virtuous circular economy’ at the heart of this technology, the battery. Today, an HV battery [High Voltage, ad alto voltaggio – ndr] defective returns to Germany and, depending on the state of health, can be regenerated and ‘back on track’ as a Reman, or be reused for different purposes if it can no longer meet mobility needs“.

Only then does the “true“second battery life, with the Reuse: If the battery no longer charges enough to be used in an electric car, then it is sent in Germany where it becomes part of the storage used to stabilize the electricity grid serving the factories: Daimler has already installed approx 95 MWh, a capacity comparable to that of about a thousand batteries of the new Eqs luxury electric sedan. As for the last phase, that of recycling of battery materials real, Daimler today says it wants to rely on third-party companies. Manuel Michel, head of Daimler’s circular battery economy project, explains: “Cobalt from a recycled battery will not be atomically reused in a new battery. It’s a bit like apple juice: I have an orchard with apples, I collect apples and deliver them to an apple recycler. In return they give me a coupon for apple juice. The same goes for recycled batteries: I put some back into the cycle and take it again“Current technologies make it possible to extract and recycle from the batteries from a minimum of 76% of the materials, with the so-called “thermal recycling“, to a maximum of 90%, with the”mechanical recycling“. The European legislation requires at least 95% of a vehicle to be recyclable, with material recycling of at least 85%, but does not yet have specific regulations on the recycling of electric car batteries. Regulations that will arrive: the European Commission is already working on a first draft agreement.