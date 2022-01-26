Electric classic mini? The house takes care of it

ELECTRICAL LIFE-SAVING – In full climate of ecological transition, with the noose of anti-smog regulations that at this rate will end up strangling older cars with an internal combustion engine more and more vehemently, one way to keep them alive for a long time could be to convert them to electric. This seemed to the BMW group to be the most logical, as well as politically correct, solution to accompany the era of green mobility Classic mini, the one designed in the 50s by Sir Alec Issigonis and became a true legend, not only in the car, thanks to a more unique than rare mix of elegant style, ultra-compact dimensions and brilliant performance.

AN IMMORTAL MYTH – The Mini – launched in 1959 by the British Motor Corporation under the Austin and Morris brands e production discontinued in 2000, after being sold for a long time also by Innocenti and Rover, before passing under the wing of BMW in 1994 – it had a further advantage: it was satisfied with very little petrol to sneak into the traffic of the big cities. The same promises to make its electrified version, the result of the project Mini Recharged with which the Bavarian giant intends to keep the myth of the iconic British city car alive in a sustainable way. In reality, the idea of ​​a vintage battery-powered Mini, on the upper floors of Munich, was even circulating before 2020, the year of the launch of the brand’s first pure electric, the Mini Cooper SE. An early prototype of Classic mini battery powered, in fact, it was unveiled in 2018 at the New York Auto Show. To the purists it seemed an unspeakable heresy, but in the general public the car aroused more than positive reactions, to the point that the Oxford factory decided to allocate an entire team of technicians to the project of a conversion kit to be proposed to the owners of the old Minis. .

REVERSIBLE TRANSFORMATION – But how does the transformation essentially take place? It is in effect a engine transplant, and the good news for proponents of originality is that old gasoline engines are not disposed of, but numbered and stored should the customer one day wish to return the car as it left the factory. The electric motor it delivers a maximum power of 122 HP, ensuring brilliant acceleration, with a sprint from 0 to 100 km / h which, at least in terms of pure performance, should not make you regret the small and gritty four-cylinder models of the historic models. The high-voltage battery, which can be charged with an output of up to 6.6 kW, allows a range of approximately 160 km.

MADE TO MEASURE – A non-negligible advantage for those who choose to electrify their classic Mini, is that they will be able to drive it – moreover without having to re-register it – even in the limited traffic areas of the European metropolises, where the circulation of the most polluting vehicles is normally prohibited. This means, taking London for example, being able to pass through Oxford Street or Piccadilly Circus, areas of the city that are now prohibited to vintage car. Each conversion of the classic Mini to electric is an operation in itself: the works, carried out exclusively by the Mini factory in Oxford, in the United Kingdom, are agreed with the customer, with the vehicle “branded” with a serial number, confirming of its uniqueness.