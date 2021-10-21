Electric Ducatis: from MotoE … to dealers

The news that Ducati will be the next sole supplier of the MotoE championship is one of those information that can make the jaw drop of the fundamentalist Ducati fans, those who in the brand from the Borgo Panigale brand expected eternal fidelity to the scent of petrol and the sound of a V4. without too many compromises.

And instead, like a bolt from the blue, Claudio Domenicali announced a little while ago that Ducati will replace Energica from 2023. This means that the electron power unit that will debut on the World Championship tracks in two years it is practically already a reality in the secret rooms of the Bolognese House. Such an effort, even for a brand that invests large sums of money and resources in motorsport, is unlikely to remain relegated to the Racing Department. It is therefore legitimate to expect the former Ducati Elettriche already by 2025: will the Panigale be only on tap? Certainly not, but a “green” engine would not struggle to find a place in the range. Let’s try to imagine how and on which models.

The Scrambler

With a brand that has been able to grind successes and to untie just enough from Ducatist integralism in order to be daring, the Ducati Scrambler seems to be the first suspect to try the electric road. They are certainly not made to travel around the world, so they could make people digest the limits of autonomy, they have a younger and more style-conscious target that would gladly wink at the new wave of the electron and would have no problems continuing to supply. motorbikes with different uses, from pure road to enduro bikes in vintage style.

New generation entry-level

An electric Ducati branded and dedicated to those who are not looking for astounding power but still want the right dose of adrenaline to face the city. One chance for one “Ducati that isn’t there” currently in range and that could open the doors to the market even more for the Bolognese manufacturer

Streetfighter and sports

The passing of the baton that took place in the World Championship could also have created a sort of shared heritage for the two Italian brands: today Energica boasts a range of motorcycles, with Ego And Eva Rebelland first of all, that in terms of performance it knows no competitors. The Ducati power unit that will replace the Energica one will certainly be able to offer similar, if not greater performance, and could find space in the range for a E-Streetfighter or one Panigal-E. For now it is only fantasy, but like it or not, this news confirms the saying that “progress cannot be stopped”.