Electric eVTOL aircraft without large rotors thanks to deflected jet technology – Technology – Hybrids and Electrics

CoFlow Jet has signed a joint ownership agreement with the POT to commercialize the technology Deflected Slip-Stream (DSS) enabled on your aerofoil technology Coflow jet (CFJ). DSS deflected jet technology facilitates vertical takeoff and landing and hovering and cruising no need for large tiltrotors, rotary wings or additional lift systemswhich translates into a drastic reduction in energy needs.

CoFlow is an engineering and technology company specializing in active flow control using co-flow jet (CFJ) technology and has evolved for aerospace applications. The joint ownership agreement (JOA) signed with NASA allows it to commercialize the deflected wake or deflected jet (DSS) technology enabled by co-flow jet flow control.

Developed jointly between NASA and CoFlow Jet, the technology would allow aircraft take off vertically, hover, smoothly transition to cruise travel, and land vertically without using tilt rotors, tilt wings, or additional lift configurations. This would substantially simplify the vehicle system, it would reduce weight, increase range, save energy and reduce noise. It would also combine short vertical takeoffs and landings (V/STOL), making it easier for aircraft to operate vertically within confined urban environments and saving even more energy where runway space is short.

The basic concept of the co-flow jet airfoil proposed and developed by the company is an active flow control airfoil driven by micro-compressors integrated within the airfoil. A small amount of mass flow is introduced into the airfoil at the trailing edge. This is pressurized by the microcompressor actuators and then injected near the leading edge tangential to the main flow. The result is a system that can achieve a higher lift coefficient with extremely low energy expenditure.

This technology has been tested in a DARPA-funded wind tunnel experiment. From the results extracted from this experience, the company claims to have been able to complete a preliminary design of the vehicle in general.

“We’re developing advanced all-electric vertical and short take-off and landing vehicles (eV/STOL) using CFJ-enabled DSS technology,” says CoFlow Jet CEO and University of Miami Professor Dr. Gecheng Zha. By reducing the energy required for takeoff, landing and flight, the result will allow “urban transport and electronic commerce are economically viable”.

“Tilt rotors, tilt wings and extra lift may soon be part of history,” he adds. Another advantage of such a vehicle is that it could also be used on Mars, since there it could generate a cruising lift coefficient almost 10 times higher compared to existing fixed-wing aircraft, “making it a more effective vehicle not only here. on Earth but also on Mars, where the density of the air is one-hundredth that of Earth.”

Images of the concept vehicle

In the image in Figure 1, the coflow jet airfoil vehicle is shown hovering with its fins pointing downward and its propellers facing forward. The airflow from the propellers rotates vertically downward as shown in the box to the right, converting all of the thrust from the propellers into vertical lift.

Figure 1.

Unlike most current VTOL vehicles, lift is generated without turning the propellers up. The 90-degree turn in airflow is made possible by co-flow jet micro-compressors built into the fins of all four wings, as shown in the inset to the left.

Once airborne, the flaps are rotated to align flush with the wings to provide smooth cruising flight.

Figure 2.

Figure 2 shows the tandem wing tailless eV/STOL vehicle in cruise. The figure is a simulated Mach contour plot from an NSF-funded project using the company’s high-order schematic CFD (computational fluid dynamics) software.

Figure 3.

Lastly in Figure 3, the image shows the microcompressors integrated within a CFJ wing recently tested in a DARPA-funded wind tunnel experiment.

In general, a vehicle enabled to employ CFJ technology would enjoy high safety, long range, high efficiency and low noise. Currently, the preliminary design of the eV/STOL airborne vehicle is complete and the company is seeking investors for prototype manufacturing and flight demonstrations.