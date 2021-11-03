Electric mobility, do you really believe it threatens the planet?

Some of the comments received were rather aggressive, posted by people who defended the internal combustion car by demonizing the electric one. Not everyone seems to have understood the message. I only ask these people to deepen the subject a little more, inquiring with intellectual honesty without giving too much weight to the clichés heard at the bar or on certain channels that seek their audience in scuffles and sensationalism.



I know very well that people like me annoy, they allow themselves to criticize the energy status quo, in the hands of oil companies who, with their immense economic resources, foster counter-information to maintain their hegemonic position for as long as possible. Certainly it cannot please BIG OIL & GAS if some “dangerous individuals” begin to mount photovoltaic panels on the roof of the house, perhaps complete with storage battery or even an electric car !!

What if this “electrical virus” suddenly became “pandemic”? They would lose a good chunk of their business and control over half the world’s governments, so it must be stopped or at least slowed down. Have you ever wondered why when batteries – with all the minerals they contain – are used in our smartphones, laptops, electric bikes, appliances, tools, etc. no one cares about their origin and the problem of recycling while when they are used in the electric car everyone screams scandal and ecological disaster?

Nothing new under the sun, history repeats itself