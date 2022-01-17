Electric motorcycle incentives, here are three proposals to have fun and not make your wallet cry

In recent days, the portal dedicated to incentives for electric mobility with two, three and four wheels of category L, identified more than anything else as scooters and electric motorcycles. At the time of writing, one million of the twenty available for the whole of the year have run out 2022, a sign that many customers are making purchases perhaps postponed in recent weeks.

Going to take a look at the world of the most affordable electric motorcycles, thus excluding the super sports (and super expensive), we can identify some choices suitable for those who want to test this new mobility, without spending too much and taking advantage of state contributions. Recall that it is possible to obtain a discount of 30% (or a maximum of 3,000 euros) without scrapping an old vehicle, or 40% (or maximum 4,000 euros) if an old category L vehicle is scrapped at the same time. Assuming that our imaginary customer is new to the world of two wheels, we will make calculations with the first option, that of 30%, for three proposals belonging to three different price ranges.

Super Soco TCmax, guaranteed experience

Let’s start with a brand that has been synonymous with electric motorcycles for the city for several years now: Super Soco. We recently saw the announcement of a new, more performing bike, with the birth of the Vmoto brand, but the old division still offers competitive products. We choose the TCmax, comparable to the 125 motorcycles, which offers an engine from 3,900 W, autonomy up to 110 km and a unique design in the panorama, a mix between vintage and futuristic. As a result of the incentives, the list price of € 5,939 is reduced to approx 4,150 euros.

Voge ER10, attractive design and power

The Voge ER10, an electric proposal from the Chinese manufacturer, is also obtaining many positive evaluations, which has decided to focus on one modern and captivating style, without necessarily making it clear that you are in front of an electric motorcycle. The characteristics rise slightly, with 8.9 kW motor (12 HP), 3.7 kWh battery sufficient for 100 km, and a maximum speed of 90 km / h. The central engine is also very spectacular, with visible orange power cables. The list price is a little higher, but not by much: 6,590 euros. By applying the incentive to the price excluding VAT, you get a final cost of 4,614 euros.

Zero Motorcycles FXE the entry level of the best in the world

There is little doubt that Zero Motorcycles is the best manufacturer of electric motorcycles in the world, if only for the extremely varied and complete range. The Californian manufacturer’s proposal starts from FXE, new version of the entry level. Here we are talking about a real bike, even in the locked version 11 kW and 15 HP. The engine of kW would also have 33, for a rated maximum speed of 121 km / h. The battery is also on another level, with 7.2 kWh, which in the urban cycle can be enough for 161 km. In general, all the components are of a higher level, and all this, of course, has to be paid for. The list price is 13,990 euros, and due to the state discount drops to 10,334 euros, proving to be the only one of our options to reach the maximum contribution limit of 3,000 euros.