Electric or plug-in hybrid? Massimiliano has both and …

Electric or plug-in hybrid? Massimiliano has both, two Renault: a Zoe and a Captur with a double petrol-electric engine. And here he tells us how they go.

“VI would like to add my experience after a year of using a pure electric and a hybrid plugin. In particular a Zoe and Una Captur plug-in. I am fully satisfied with my choices and I share the driving pleasure of these cars“.

Electric or hybrid…? “I scrapped two diesels, but without incentives …”

“I replaced my 2 old cars, mine and my wife, which we use every day to go to work. Taking advantage of the maximum incentives provided for the contextual scrapping of 2 old diesels. I had already bet on the Zoe due to the fact that it has been on the market for a few years and, after visiting a few dealers, the Renault seemed to me to be the most competent and available. I had already prepared myself extensively on the subject and they answered all my inquiries honestly. I align myself with the many detractors of the electric as far as the purchase costs without incentives. I saved a lot of money, but if it weren’t for the incentives (state + regional) I would definitely have opted for normal gasoline hybrids, which have more than acceptable consumption. I had already calculated to discard the diesel: we do a good number of km, but on short stretches. I wanted to avoid this from creating problems for me: in addition to the limitations on circulation also of the Euro 5, I would not want that in 4-5 years we are also there with the Euro 6“.

Electric or hybrid…? “Charging only at home, columns never used”

“Another reason why I made this choice: I recharge during the day or at night (based on work shifts) in the garage of the house. Never used a recharge outside the home (never needed), I think the costs of the various columns are excessive. I had no expenses for wallbox, recharge at 2-3kW from industrial sockets at 220V, but the shuko are also good, just have a system in order and there are no problems. The recharges are programmed at different times on the two cars and imposed by the car or by the dedicated app. There Captur fully recharges in approx 3 hours, there Zoe la with cycles of 10-12 hours when it reaches about 30%. If I didn’t have an electric garage I wouldn’t have bought this type of car. I read about users who recharge in supermarkets or other places where top up for free. I would not be willing to devote the little free time that remains between work and family commitments to recharge outside the home. Except on the occasions when you have to go to these places anyway. In fact, for the second car I immediately opted for a hybrid to travel safely on longer journeys“.

Annual savings of 2 thousand euros from the two cars

“I chose the electric one by doing a thousand calculations. On the cost of electricity (on average in this year I spent 0.21 per KWh), petrol, maintenance. Onexemption from stamp duty for Zoe and the reduced road tax for Captur, the reduction in insurance, declared and real consumption taken by the various pro and con forums. And above all, I made these calculations without taking into account the fact that I have an implant 3kW photovoltaic with accumulator. I live in the far north of Italy and in the winter months the sun is barely enough to do a couple of washing machines a day, if that’s okay.When I realized from the calculations that I would have saved (based on the mileage of both cars) about 2,000 euros per year, I had no more doubts. Then if we get a few KWh for free in the summer thanks to photovoltaics and storage (which I had already had for years anyway) so much the better. By counting on the last ones 10,000km traveled from September to January by both cars, the annual savings will easily exceed 2000 euros. A note onautonomy in winter of the electric. True, it boils down, I knew that in advance, but the dealers should let you know. None of those visited warned me, except on request and in any case in a vague way.

To amortize the expenses with the Zoe you have to do at least 20,000 km per year

“The final (and personal) considerations are these:

– Hybrid plugin: you have a good saving if, as in my case, you cover those 40-60 km per day that allow you to make the most of your electric range.

–Electric: in order to have a return on expenditure that justifies the purchase (without incentives), it is necessary to evaluate how many km you travel annually. In my opinion, more than 20,000.

–To judge you have to try: I was skeptical but after two days of test drive (I was able to try the Zoe for 2 days) all doubts disappeared.

–You need to be able to recharge at home.

–Calculating that batteries have never been developed that much as in recent years, I hope and believe that there is ample room for improvement in the years to come. Given the bugbear of increases in the bill, but also of petrol-diesel-methane, I believe that if and when electric cars take over, the costs per km will be more or less the same as always. They will put various taxes and excise duties on it, but the end user will certainly gain in breathable air“.