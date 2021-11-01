Electric scooters, the new rules: arrows, stop and helmet

Electric scooters, which are increasingly present on the streets of our cities, need strict legislation, we have been saying this for months now. Few laws regulate the circulation of these zero-emission urban micro-mobility vehicles, which in fact are not as safe as it should be and unfortunately have caused too many accidents, some even very serious.

The moment we were waiting for has finally come, the Chamber of Deputies has just given the green light to the Infrastructure Decree, thus passing the ‘baton’ to the Senate, which he will have to approve the text by 9 November. There is not much time, just over a week, for this reason we believe that the Chamber will not make any changes and no news will be included. The rules for the circulation of electric scooters will certainly be part of the final text and will come into force at the end of the legislative process, but let’s see in detail what it is.

First of all, starting July 1, 2022 will be introduced on electric scooters turn indicator lights (the arrows) and the brakes on the two wheels. Starting from January 2024, all scooters already in circulation will also have to comply with this obligation. Another novelty that is debatable, but it is one of the first mentioned, concerns the maximum travel speed, which drops from 25 km / h to 20 km / h; in pedestrian areas the limit of 6 km / h remains.

That’s not all, the obligation to use a helmet will also be extended for all those who drive electric scooters (not only for minors), but also for insurance coverage and the license plate of the vehicle (as far as insurance is concerned, still nothing is certain. The government has not made a decision on the matter, it is evaluating).

Then pay attention to where you are driving, it will be expressly forbidden to drive the electric scooter on the sidewalk. Even the wild stop will be punished, in Milan already last year the forced removal was introduced against the uncivilized who left their scooter ‘parked’ everywhere, to obstruct the pedestrian passages and even leaning against parked cars. Most likely each municipality will equip itself with some dedicated areas, but it is still possible to park in the stalls reserved for mopeds and bicycles.

The means must also have a white or yellow light in front, a red light behind, and in the evening the driver must use high visibility suspenders or a retroreflective vest, to avoid any risk in the dark (rules that apply from half an hour after sunset, during the entire period of darkness). All those who rent and offer sharing services will have to ask the user for the photo of the scooter at the end of the rental, to know its actual position.