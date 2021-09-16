“Electric”, the new Katy Perry song is a tribute to Pokémon

The celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon continues with the release of Electric , the new single and video by Katy Perry .

The pop star, whose love for the Pokémon world dates back to childhood, when playing the original video games on her Game Boy, wrote the song specifically for “Pokémon 25: The Album,” which will be released this fall. Here are the things to know about the song.

>>> LISTEN ELECTRIC ON TIMMUSIC!

“There’s no reason this life can’t be electric,” Katy sings in the song, which celebrates the joy of pursuing a dream, thanks in part to the love and support of friends. The song was co-written with The Monsters & Strangerz and Jon Bellion – who previously collaborated on Daisies, a song from his latest album, Smile – and Bruce Weigner.

Loading... Advertisements

In the official video of Electric, shot in Hawaii and directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada (director of Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon”), Katy and Pikachu after a day of enjoying and exploring nature, stop at a lighthouse to meditate. Together as if they were daydreaming they suddenly find themselves back in time to the early days of Katy’s career.

“When I visited the Pokémon Café on a tour of Japan, I was very homesick. It took me back to my middle school years. So when I got the call to be part of the 25th anniversary celebration along with Post Malone and J Balvin , I was euphoric “- says Katy Perry -” The themes of the song and especially that of resilience, have guided my life and are also in parallel with the history and characters of the Pokémon. Pikachu is the evolved form of Pichu, so the video shows the younger version of me with Pichu and myself in the present with Pikachu. We both evolve, while maintaining a sense of playfulness. “

“Katy Perry wrote a song to help us celebrate 25 years of Pokémon: Electric it’s an incredible song about evolution, “said Colin Palmer, vice president of marketing at The Pokémon Company International.” We also hope fans around the world enjoy seeing Pikachu team up with Katy in the ‘Electric’ music video, which is a wonderful visual accompaniment to the inspirational song. “