Electric transition: this is why European manufacturers are slowing down the farewell to the endothermic

Now it can be said that the king is naked. What is happening then? A general rethinking on the strategy of the transition to the electric age? A reverse? Let’s try to clarify. In the meantime, it is better to say right away that this is not the case. The battery-powered car remains the goal to strive for. What seems to be cracking is the extremist approach that identifies in electricity not one of the solutions to reduce CO2 and therefore global warming, to be used together with others, but the only and indisputable recipe. An approach that was born from the objective convergence between the most radical environmentalist demands and the interest of some automotive groups – primarily Volkswagen – which have staked everything on the electric breakthrough, jeopardizing their very survival in the event that the hoped-for conversion of the market did not occur. All manufacturers are now engaged in this epochal challenge, with plans to introduce a growing number of electric models and, in some cases, with fixed dates for the abandonment of thermal propulsion from all their new models. But apart from the few who are ready – by 2025 – for the total transition to zero emissions, most are concerned about the consequences at various levels – market, employment, financial – that a too rapid switch to electricity would entail (topics in which our newspaper, in print as well as on the web, has intervened several times, recounting the contradictions of a hasty revolution). Many top managers have repeatedly expressed this and surely other voices will rise, because it is now cleared to say that “the king is naked”. That is, considering certain temporal objectives achievable carries a great deal of hypocrisy.

The reasons for a turning point. But what caused this crack in the electrical front? A series of circumstances, contingent and structural. Let’s see them. Among the former, the most important concerns the microchip crisis: it is now clear to everyone that the shortage of supplies is destined to last much longer than some originally thought. Last year, several observers gave the third quarter of 2021 as the time horizon for the return to relative normality. Our newspaper was very skeptical of this prospect, and indeed we are now talking about another year in the same situation. Waiting times for a new car are well over six months, in some cases they are close to twelve. The manufacturers are postponing several launches of new models. Now, considering that electric cars require more semiconductors than a combustion car, the delays will inevitably accumulate as we move forward, we still don’t know by how much, the entire zero-emission conversion program. Among the structural issues, however, two stand out: geographical imbalances and a consumer base that is still too small.

Customer desperately sought. On the first point, ACEA (the European manufacturers’ association) has been underlining, for some years now, that the six countries with the highest GDP (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Holland, but there are also Italy and Spain) generate more than two thirds of Bev’s European demand. It is the image of a two-speed continent that not only clashes with the idea of ​​a united and supportive Europe, but that risks creating many difficulties for manufacturers in the strategic planning of products to be launched on the same geographical chessboard. Converting the entire range of new vehicles to electric propulsion would be tantamount to giving up entire markets at this point. Similarly, and we come to the second question, the manufacturers are realizing that it is not enough to turn off the tap of the production of endothermic cars from 2030 or 2035 to artificially create demand, in some way “forcing” people to buy cars. battery powered. Because until the prices of generalist cars fall (and certainly the increase in the prices of raw materials, energy products and lithium does not help), the middle class, not being able to buy thermal anymore, will simply not buy anything and will keep the old one. car as long as it can. The risk for manufacturers in an “electric only” market is to have sales volumes halved.