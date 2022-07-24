Electric vans, the ideal solution for last-mile delivery fleets

Last-mile electric cargo and delivery vans are vehicles that need to run non-stop for as many hours a day as possible.

One of the issues that always revolves around when talking about sustainable mobility, is the number of vehicles that move unnecessarily in the large urban centers of any city in the world. The car is basically a machine composed of metals, rubber, plastics, glass and fabrics that leaves a carbon footprint for the sole fact of being manufactured, and depending on its technology, another greater or lesser footprint when functioning as a means of transport.

But if you add to that its use is only limited to a few hours a day in most cases, and the rest of the time is a stopped mass that occupies spaces in an idle wayand that these spaces could be used so that cities generate less heat into the atmosphere, the equation begins to consider benefits and harms that may not have been considered before.

The BrightDrop EV600 was one of the first electric delivery vehicles. They were bought by FedEx and also by Walmart.

The attempts to reduce the flow of traffic in the world’s largest cities are diverse and go from select the even or odd numbering of the license plate to enable circulation in areas known as microcentro or downtown, something that is done in São Paulo, for example; the charging expensive tolls to get in or out of those more densely populated areas, and the incentives for the use of public transport or bicyclesfor which they have been manufactured dedicated traffic lanes in order to give them greater security and more fluidity of movement.

But there are other vehicles that urgently must continue to circulate almost constantly, and do not enter into that equation, such as the “last mile” or “last kilometer” delivery vans, and that not only do not have unproductive time parked, but are essential for electronic commerce that has grown remarkably around the world since the covid-19 pandemic.

The British company Arrival produced this electric van for UPS

This service includes scooters or bicycles for distribution of kilos or small volumes, but when it comes to more important deliveries, micromobility needs to be replaced by means of transport with greater load capacity. And this is how, while autonomous driving is developed that allows us to see these small warehouses with wheels, cameras and radars delivering merchandise only guided by geolocationvans will probably be the vehicle you will see the most on the streets.

Companies like DHL,UPS or FedEx have been pioneers already adopting in the middle of the last decade different types of electric vehicles to get around big cities like New York but at that time, the public network of chargers was almost non-existent, so they had to make routes that allowed them to leave with a full battery charge and be able to return to the distribution centers.

DHL has just expanded its fleet from vans to short-haul trucks, acquiring these electric Volvos for use in Europe

Recently, DHL has just announced the purchase of 44 electric medium trucks from Volvo, to use in Europe for transfers even further away than those of the city center. The units are from FL and FE modelswith those who think save almost 600 tons of CO2 and about 225,000 liters of diesel in a year. Something similar happened with an order for units from the Swedish company by the global logistics company, Maersk, which acquired 110 electric trucks.

The advantages of using this type of vehicle are not only on the side of reducing the carbon footprint, which is a contribution made by the company to the community, but also in saving fuel costs, which offsets the higher cost. of an EV compared to a similar vehicle with a gasoline engine. But there is an additional benefit, and this is your low maintenance cost. An electrician has many fewer parts and therefore less wearand that, in a logistics company, is pure profit, because the vehicle does not stop for repairs and therefore the fleet optimizes its performance.

The Rivian ADV-700 was the great operation that allowed the brand to start producing its own electric pickups. Amazon bought 100,000 vans that should be running by 2030 in the US.

The last two major global carriers to announce the move to an all-electric delivery fleet are Amazon and Walmart. The first, through the acquisition of a batch of 100,000 electric vans to Rivian, which were designed exclusively for this use, even in their dimensions and low floor, which allows faster and more efficient loading and unloading. The van that Rivian produced for Amazon it is called ADV-700, it has carried out 150,000 kilometers of tests during 2021 and in recent days it has begun to operate in some US cities such as Chicago, San Diego, Seattle or Dallas.

Wallmart adds another 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Delivery vans to its BrightDrop vans, a more compact vehicle with a high load capacity

In the case of the supermarket chain, after having signed an agreement with BrightDrop to have 5,000 units of the EV600 electric van in its fleethas reinforced its commitment to have its entire staff of zero-emission logistics vehicles by 2040, with the purchase of 4,500 vehicles from the Canoo company, which has partnered with BrightDrop to develop a smaller EV minivan called the Canoo Lifestyle Delivery. This vehicle has the turning radius of a small passenger car in a compact, easy-to-park space, but the payload capacity of a commercial delivery vehicle, according to its manufacturers.

Last-mile transportation needs these solutions and improved autonomy to work more hours without stopping for long battery recharges is the key that will allow more startups launch themselves to conquer a market that will need them.

