Electric vs. diesel: how much do you save?

The analysis proposed by Auto Zeitung took into consideration three comparisons between pairs of different cars, three obviously diesel And three electric . There Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TDI has been compared with the VW ID.4 Pure , an SUV of the same category. There Skoda Kodiaq 2.0 TDI 4 × 4 with the Enyaq iV 80 . And finally the Audi Q5 40 TDI Quattro with the e-tron 50 Quattro . In terms of consumption, the electric ones won.

The German magazine Auto Zeitung has undertaken a interesting comparison to understand if and how much is convenient buy a car electric compared to its counterpart with a combustion engine. Let’s see what they concluded.

There table that you find in the gallery below shows the main results of the analysis. Let’s see how consumption per km and per month, assuming between 10,000 and 20,000 km per year. For electricity costs they range between 125 euros and 183 euros per month, while for diesel ones it does not drop below 175 euros (for 10,000 km per year) and you get to spend up to 283 euros per month with the Skoda Kodiaq 2.0 TDI 4 × 4.

The analysis takes into account only the costs associated with the electric charging and al refueling. Some criticisms have been leveled at the analysis presented. This has not in fact considered the price, generally, higher associated with the purchase of an electric car, as the maintenance costs. It should be noted that these are not easily predictable for the two types of cars.

It is easy to understand that an electric car allows you to save, according to this analysis up to 50% per month, compared to those associated with a diesel car. So in the face of a higher initial price, however, yes would make up for the difference after a certain time, without considering the state incentives available for electric.

One of the Achilles’ heels most relevant to consider the electric cars, as pointed out by Nikola Knezevic, are the charging times: we talk about approx half an hour to have 280 km of autonomy on the ID4 Pure, and you go up to at least 4 hours for about 1,100 km. The refueling times of combustion cars are unattainable currently for electric. And as is known, the time is money.