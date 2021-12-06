Electric yes electric no: Dacia takes the pulse of Europeans with a survey carried out by Ipsos in 8 European countries (including Italy). Here are the results.

Electric yes … / Climate change is scary, but EV prices …

First fact: climate change is a major concern for Europeans. 62% of the respondents he says he has changed his behavior to combat global warming and pollution. And he expects a strong commitment from governments and companies, with car manufacturers at the forefront. Could electric be the right answer? For more than two thirds (69%) Yes of course. We go up to 80% when you consider who would like that the electric car was more widespread. But many (54%) they fear the transition is too slow. Why then are so few electric cars sold? For several reasons, including the price. And the Dacia, with the little Spring very popular also in Italy (20,100 euros fewer incentives), he plans to help remove this obstacle.

Electric yes… / Autonomy anxiety is 90, but it’s overrated

Another traditional remora comes fromautonomy anxiety, the fear of being left with the battery “dry”. Eric Schilb, expert in electric mobility, considers it an unjustified fear: “Motorists think of drive 2,000 km every day and, therefore, that they would always be there to reload. But trips are made like this once a year, indeed only 10% do them. People need to find out how practical it is to charge their car at home. And experience the pleasure of starting each day with a full “tank”. They think the electric cars cost more than petrol cars, but often this is not the case. They only look at the purchase price and not the total cost of use“. The fact is that charging anxiety keeps potential buyers away (38%), frightened too (35%) from the fear of not finding the columns to recharge.

Marina and the others: who and why buys the Spring

But the lack of information also weighs heavily. According to the Ipsos Dacia survey 90% of respondents know little or nothing about electric cars e 70% he is unaware of having a bollard near his home. The 42%, besides, he doesn’t even imagine that an EV can refuel (slowly, huh…) with one normal home outlet. However, those who overcome prejudices and try an electric, consider it more pleasant to drive (76%). Finally, how important Spring is for Dacia is the fact that out of 10 buyers 8 they had never bought any cars of the brand. Between these, in the report put online, there is also an Italian buyer, Marina: “When I learned that Dacia was launching its first 100% electric model, I thought it was the right time to take the plunge“. While a Spanish buyer, Ana María, confirms that the choice was dictated by the price. And from the possibility of accessing the center of his Seville.