“Electrical reform is on the table and effective progress will be sought”: John Kerry

The United States special envoy for Climate, John Kerry, assured that in his meeting with the president Andres Manuel Lopez workshop and American businessmen came up with ideas to effectively advance the electrical reform being discussed in Mexico.

In a statement to media representatives outside the National Palace after the four-hour meeting, Kerry said:

“The theme of the electrical reform is on the table here in Mexico and we will follow up with our ambassador Ken Salazarwe will put forward ideas on how these reforms can best reflect the possibilities to move forward effectively”.

Accompanied by Ambassador Salazar, Kerry said that the US diplomat will lead a work team in Mexico and there will be a connection with the White House to ensure that what comes out of this reform effort reflects the best way forward.

Kerry thanked López Obrador for said meeting, in which both countries agreed on the need for a transformation towards clean energies.

“President López Obrador agreed with President Biden that this is important for our two countries and expressed his vision, shared by President Biden, of integration between the United States, Canada and Mexico, of unity in terms of our climate efforts.

Besides economic issuesKerry said, President López Obrador agreed that we must work in unity.

