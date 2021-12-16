Électricité de France collapses on the stock exchange (- 16%) after the shutdown of 4 nuclear reactors due to a failure

The group Électricité de France (Edf) crashes into the stock market (- 15.8%) after that four nuclear reactors were closed due to a defect found in a pipeline. For safety reasons, all plants of the same type have been stopped. It is the latest in a long series of setbacks that is complicating the life of the atomic division of the group. The stop to the reactors could result in a lower energy production estimated at 1 terawatt hour by the end of the year with a significant impact also on the company’s revenues. Malfunctions were detected just as you enter the coldest time of the year and the prices ofenergy in Europe are at record levels. There are two closed reactors in Civaux and two in Chooz, al border with Belgium, which used the same technology. The Civaux plants should be operational again respectively on April 30 and March 31, while those of Chooz on January 23. The four reactors were built in 90’s and have an output of approximately 1,500 megawatts each.

France is pushing hard on the European Union to promote nuclear development. Paris managed to get the atom included among the sources deserving of subsidies with a view to green transition and therefore in the process of progressive reduction of Co2 emissions. France gets about 70% of the energy it consumes from its 19 nuclear power plants which include 56 reactors. However, many require major and expensive modernization interventions. Edf has estimated that the final expenditure will be around 50 billion euros. Each year Paris spends approx 7 billion euros to manage waste. At the moment, the energy produced by nuclear power is the one with the highest generation costs.