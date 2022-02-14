Electricity and gas bills, as much as smart working

The covid fueled the use of the smart working, causing a change of perspective in the culture of work. But not all that glitters is gold. How much does it weigh, for example, in the increase of electricity and gas bills 2022, this way of working? Hybrid or remote, work is no longer just in the office. If before the pandemic – he writes Adnkronos – just 11% of the employed worked remotely, in 2021 the agile workers increased at 32.5%. A modality that on the whole, the workers like it (55%) but there is no shortage of critical issues: for example, 60% complain of problems related to the increase in the costs of households. A problem that becomes even stronger in this first quarter of 2022. This is confirmed Selectra (selectra.net), the free service that compares the offers of electricity, gas and internet, which analyzed the costs of smart working for Italians.

Expenses

According to the analysis of Selectraa worker in smart working full time, which still relies on Greater Protection Service, in February 2022 will spend 57 euros more in the monthly bill light (+ 230%, for a total of 102 euros), e 159 euros more for the gas bill (+ 220%, for a total of 290 euros) compared to February 2021. Lo full time smart worker which instead passed to the Free Marketwill pay more and more than last year, but will succeed in to save money in February 2022, with respect to the Tutelato, 45.5 euros on the electricity bill And 32 euros on that of gas.

Greater protection service and free market

Compared to those who have returned to the office full timeand who therefore has a reduced consumption of electricity and gas at weekends and a smaller part of the day, a worker in smart working in the enhanced protection service in February 2022 it will spend 17 euros more for light and 39 euros more for gas. On the Free Market, instead, we speak of 10 euros more for the light And 32.5 euros for gas for the remote worker compared to those who go to the office.

For the Free Market the growth of commercial proposals from suppliers – continues Adnkronos – should instead be more moderate: according to estimates by Selectrain the coming weeks the average of offers it will remain lower of the rate of Protected Marketfor both electricity and gas, giving users the opportunity to save over 700 euros on their bills over the next 12 months.

If in the market of Greater protection the price is established byAuthority and changes every three months, in Free Market the supplier can in fact set his price; in addition, the deals on the Free they can predict a fixed price for one or two years while in the market Greater protection it is not possible to freeze the price of energy or gas.