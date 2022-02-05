Electricity and gas bills, how to limit consumption and costs: do this

There are some precautions that in the end will make a difference on the heavy disbursements linked to the electricity and gas bills after the recent price increases.

Electricity and gas bills, what a sting. As is known, the amounts of utilities have increased significantly, bringing their cost to rise exponentially. This has an extremely heavy impact not only on the pockets of private citizens but also on those of businesses.

Companies that have to deal with the contemporary super increases in the prices of raw materials, in addition to those of electricity and gas bills. As if that weren’t enough – because bad news never comes by itself – there is also a real risk that could have the consequence of being able to see supplies cut cleanly.

There is actually good news: if a user proves insolvent and fails to pay the electricity and gas bills, an installment plan is immediately activated to help him, with a maximum of ten installments to be honored. In the meantime, the delivery of supplies will not stop, with the abolition of the automatic posting which came into effect this year.

You may also be interested in: INPS subsidy, it is up to those who find themselves in this situation

Electricity and gas bills, how to limit the impact on our pockets

But missing even just one installment then it will be possible to legitimize the suppliers to proceed by cutting off electricity or gas. In the meantime, it is good to implement all possible measures to ensure that consumption and also waste are reduced.

You may also be interested in: Payroll, fines up to 5 thousand euros if you do not respect this rule

Therefore it is advisable to:

disconnect all electrical appliances when not in use;

do it especially every night;

dressing heavier at home in periods of intense cold;

make washing machines, dryers and dishwashers work fully loaded;

buy energy class appliances from A to go up;

operate them at night;

close the refrigerator and freezer well after each use;

turn off the lights in rooms where there is no one;

properly insulate all the doors and windows of the house;

You may also be interested in: Single check, INPS communicates: “Many errors in the applications”

With these precautions, we will succeed from month to month to cushion the strong impact left by the bills on our pockets. And, by doing so, over the course of the year we will notice how we managed to create good savings on the total.