Electricity and gas bills, how to save hundreds of euros a year right now

Situation of electricity and gas bills, there is a way not to be overwhelmed by the monstrous price increases affecting utilities. What needs to be done.

Electricity and gas bills, the tremendous sting on what the prices to pay will be started, with enormous increases found for both users. Without the Government’s buffer interventions, the outlay would be equal to 1250 euros more for the whole of 2022 compared to the previous year.

Fortunately, there are now ten billion euros to ensure that citizens have the least possible backlash, as announced a few days ago by the prime minister, Mario Draghi. However, the amount to be paid for electricity and gas bills will still be high.

There is a method to have a considerable saving on electricity and gas bills and to keep a considerable amount in your pocket. This is a trick that many are putting into practice, as it has several advantages.

To avoid the sting on electricity and gas bills, the recommended solution is to switch to the free market. Although there is also a 4% increase in the cost of utilities in this area, the average savings generated by this transaction amounts to 132 euros for a person living alone and 217 euros for a nucleus of four people.

Electricity and gas bills, how to save money

The latter case is related to an average consumption of 800 Smc of gas and 2400 Kwh of electricity. And the total savings in one year will amount to 921 euros. If you are planning to opt for a change, you should check all available offers.

In the meantime it is advisable to save also with “homemade” methods. Such as unplugging all the plugs in the house when we are not using those specific appliances. Something that should be done at night, for example, by unplugging televisions, computers and so on from the power socket. In fact, even when in standby, the appliances deliver a current consumption.

Likewise even the chargers that have not attached their phones, tablets and anything else should never be left connected. Also do not keep the lights on when no one is in the room, and try to plug any source of draft that may be present in the house, using rugs or old towels, as well as special gaskets.