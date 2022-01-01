Electricity and gas bills, increases of 1,000 euros for families in 2022: ARERA data

There sting on bills In the 2022 it will also come with the aid of the Government in the Budget Law. ARERA data on increases of gas and electricity users speak for themselves: with the intervention of the Government, theelectricity are 55% and 41% on gas. These percentages converted into numbers mean an increase of almost a thousand euros for families to cover the costs of gas and electricity.

Without the measures of the Executive in maneuver in 2022, the increases would have been, we read in ARERA press release of December 30, 65% on the electricity bill and 59.2% on the gas bill.

If on the one hand it is therefore clear that the Government’s intervention has brought some improvement, it is still a palliative that at most “Limit worst-case scenarios”. Let’s see the ARERA data and the reasons for this increase.

2022 bills, the sting will also come with government aid: ARERA data

In the press release of December 30, ARERA specifies that i new extraordinary upside records the prices of wholesale energy products (almost doubled in the spot markets for natural gas and electricity in the period September-December 2021) and CO2 emission permits, without intervention, would have led to a 65% increase in the bill electricity and 59.2% of gas.

In the 2022 Budget Law, almost 4 billion euros have been allocated to avoid increases in bills. It is not a small allocation, considering that 8 billion euros were needed to cut IRPEF and IRAP.

How will these 3.8 billion euros made available in the 2022 Budget Law be used? On the one hand, the social bonus, intended for families with economic problems, and on the other hand it is possible to pay the bills issued from January to April up to a maximum of 10 months, without interest.

For the system of installment payments a fund of 1 billion euro is envisaged, with an advance mechanism for the electricity sector to be implemented with the CSEA, the Cassa per i Servizi Energetici e Ambientali.

The president of ARERA, Stephen Besseghini, he has declared:

“We are in an absolutely exceptional situation. ARERA also tries to make its contribution by exploiting the limited levers available from bills and the instrument of social electricity and gas bonuses. As already happened in the lockdown phase, responsible consumer action will be decisive. Energy saving is a tool to look at carefully, but solidarity between consumers is also needed, which is also expressed in the punctuality of payments for those who have the possibility. We are aware that important parts of society are today facing heavy and unexpected difficulties, ARERA is evaluating changes to that part of regulation that normally applies to ordinary phases, adapting it – in line with its own institutional mandate – to a situation that has not previous. “

On the one hand, ARERA intervenes by following the instructions of the 2022 Budget Law:

canceling (temporarily) the general system charges in the bill;

enhancing the social bonus for families in difficulty

reducing the VAT on gas to 5% for the quarter.

These measures, ARERA estimates, will alleviate the impact on 29 million households and 6 million micro-enterprises. Despite all this, the increases on bills will come anyway and will be 55% on electricity and 41.8% on gas.

Electricity and gas bills, increases of 1,000 euros for families in 2022: ARERA data

In terms of final effects, for the electricity bill the expenditure for the typical family in the period between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022 will be approximately 823 euros, with a variation of + 68% compared to the equivalent 12 months of the previous year (1st April 2020 – 31st March 2021), corresponding to an increase of approximately 334 euros / year.

In the same period, the typical family’s expenditure for the gas bill will be approx 1560 euros, with a variation of + 64% compared to the equivalent 12 months of the previous year, corresponding to a increase of approximately 610 euros / year.

ARERA press release of 30 December 2021 Energy: raw material prices lead to + 55% for electricity and + 41.8% for gas. Government intervention limits worst-case scenarios. Families in difficulty protected from growth.

Increases in the 2022 bill: why will there be the same despite government aid?

But why, despite the government’s specific interventions, do the costs of bills continue to rise? The increases of the bills reflect the strong growth trend of the international prices of energy raw materials he was born in CO2 price.

In particular, specifies the ARERA press release, the spot price of natural gas to the TTF (the European reference market for natural gas) increased, from January to December of this year, by almost 500% (from 21 to 120 € / MWh in monthly average values); in the same period, the price of CO2 more than doubled (from 33 to 79 € / tCO2).

The marked growth in fuel and CO2 costs was therefore reflected in the price of wholesale electricity (PUN) which, in the same period, increased by almost 400% (from 61 to 288 € / MWh in monthly average values). The increase had repercussions on the bills (and therefore on the wallets) of consumers across Europe.

For now, with reference to the first quarter of 2022, the forward prices recorded in December do not yet signal a turnaround, settling for natural gas around € 118 / MWh and for electricity around € 300 / MWh. .