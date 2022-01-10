Electricity and gas bills, the Arera: over 426 thousand complaints in 2020

Listen to the audio version of the article

In 2020 there were over 186 thousand complaints, out of 29.6 million users served, sent to electricity sellers by domestic customers, with a complaint rate, which measures the ratio between complaints and customers served, of 0.8% in free market and 0.5% in greater protection. This is what emerges from the Retail monitoring of the Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment, which provides an insight into both the electricity and gas markets.

Always remaining at the first, the report explains that for non-domestic (Bt other uses), it decreases both in the free market 1.8% (-0.1%) and in the greater protection 1.4% (-0.5%) : it is therefore more than double that recorded for domestic servants. In a nutshell, 79.2 thousand complaints, compared to the approximately 6.9 million customers served. In the medium voltage segment for other uses, on the other hand, it is increasing and higher than for other types of customers 5.9% (+ 1%), for a total of 32 thousand complaints out of 106 thousand customers served.

Feedback from sellers

The document also examines the ability to respond to complaints, which has increased for all types of customers compared to the previous year, with higher values ​​in the free market than for greater protection. For domestic customers 88.6% (+ 9%) in the free market and 82.2% (+ 15.1%) in the enhanced protection; for Bt other uses 84.7% (+ 12.1%) in the free market and 77.8% (+ 19%) in enhanced protection; for Mt other uses at 77.6% (+ 14.9%) in the free market.

Billing adjustments

The monitoring also captures the billing and double billing adjustments which, in 2020, were overall small and decreasing both in the free market (around 7,100) and in greater protection (around 600). As for the disputed contracts, approximately 1,700 complaints were presented in 2020 (of which 1,350 from domestic servants), equal to 0.04% of the contracts concluded in the same period (approximately half compared to the previous year). Of these, 83.5% were accepted. The complaints accepted led to restoration procedures in only 800 cases and procedures similar to restoration in 18 cases.

The index of complaints in the gas market

Turning to gas, the complaints index decreased both in the free market where it reached its lowest since 2012, equal to 1.1% (-0.1%) and in the protection service, 0.5% (-0 , 1%). The number of complaints presented in the last year by these customers (mostly domestic) has decreased slightly, approximately 157,600, 77.7% of which relate to the free market.