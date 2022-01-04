Electricity and gas bonuses, how to immediately save yourself from rising bills

In the first quarter of the new year there will be increases equal to + 55% for electricity and + 41.8% for gas.

It will be a salty year, because of the rise in prices that shows no sign of stopping. After the increases recorded in 2021, goods and services will continue to increase also in 2022, leading to a general increase in the costs of many services and products. Not only food and gasoline are on the rise, but also health services and utility bills. Here, the “Expensive prices” it is particularly noticeable with skyrocketing electricity and gas prices. According to estimates by the Arera, the Authority for Electricity, Gas and the Water System, in the first quarter of the new year there will be increases equal to + 55% for electricity and + 41.8% for gas.

The increases will weigh heavily on household budgets. The Consumers Union, in fact, has foreseen a sting of over one thousand euros more per family, providing for a higher expenditure of 1,008 euros only for bills, of which 441 euros for electricity and 567 euros for gas. The National Observatory Federconsumatori calculated an increase of 1,228.80 euros in 2022, with increases in food, car insurance, banking services, motorway tariffs, transport, household products, health services, restaurant services, communications .

There comes a bonus

To meet the needs of many families, a series of measures have been implemented to help families in difficulty to take advantage of social bonuses for electricity are 2.5 million households while the gas bonus it is used by 1.4 million consumers. The Arera has enhanced the bonuses that will support families in difficulty with around 600 euros and has defined a system of installments, for which a fund of one billion euros is provided for by the budget law. In the first quarter of 2022, therefore, the Arera will have to reduce the relative rates on general system charges which will be completely canceled for electricity users up to 16kwh. Families with at least 4 dependent children and ISEE not exceeding 20 thousand euros are entitled to it; holders of income or citizenship pension; people with serious illnesses who use electro-medical equipment to keep them alive. System charges will also be canceled for small businesses such as bars and artisans.