Electricity and gas, how to protect yourself before the increases in January

In addition to small savings measures to be implemented, it may be useful to change your electricity and gas supplier

A 61% increase for gas and 45% for electricity, with total annual expenditure in 2022 of 1,200 euros more per family. Increases that will perhaps be calmed by the measures in place, but which will still entail an additional cost of 770 euros per family. How to react to the increases? In addition to small savings measures to be implemented, it may be useful to change your electricity and gas supplier. Thanks to the free market, each customer can choose, in total autonomy, the supplier he deems best. In the free energy market, in fact, the user can freely decide from which vendor and under what conditions to buy the supplies of electricity and natural gas, choosing the offer that he considers most interesting to meet his needs.

After choosing from the available offers, the user can subscribe to a new supply contract which replaces the one with the previous manager. The task of activating the “switching” procedure, ie the change of seller, and of withdrawing the old contract is up to the new seller. The new supplier will then notify the previous manager of the closure of the old contract. For the actual switch from the old to the new supplier, it takes a period of time ranging from one to two months. If the switching procedure is activated by the 10th of the month, the change of operator will start from the 1st day of the following month. Otherwise there will be a postponement of one month.

With regard to domestic supplies, if the contract is not stipulated at a branch of the new seller, the switching procedure can only be activated after the 14 days foreseen for the exercise of the right of reconsideration, obviously if applicable. When you are offered an offer, the operators must provide a summary in writing with the key information, including the validity of the contract and any additional services to be paid, for example the risk policy. In the sheet there are also the synthetic price indicators, with the cost per kilowatt hour of electricity or per cubic meter of gas and the estimated annual expenditure, net of taxes. If the supplier decides to change the contractual conditions, he must provide a notice at least 3 months in advance.

The customers to be presented to the new manager are the valid identity document; the valid tax code; the POD code, in the case of the electricity supply, or the PDR code, in the case of the gas supply; the IBAN code. The change of operator does not involve any expenses to be paid but, in some cases, a security deposit may be charged, also provided for in the case of a new connection; in the case of takeover or transfer