Electricity and gas, in 2022 increases of up to 50% without government intervention – Corriere.it

High bill risk in 2022. Without government intervention, gas bills will increase by 50% and electricity bills between 17% and 25% as of January 1. This is the forecast made at Ansa by Davide Tabarelli, president of Nomisma Energia. The energy crisis, mainly linked to the increase in the price of gas, therefore shows no signs of diminishing. The strong tensions in energy prices on international markets will in fact have a substantial impact on the next tariff update that will be decided by Arera, the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment, for the first quarter of 2022.

Possible price increases The Consumerism association also made the calculations, according to which the increases will be added to those already taken in 2021 with serious consequences. Over the new year the typical family’s spending on electricity and gas bills could reach 3,368 euros per year. An increase of +1,227 euros compared to the expenditure incurred in the last year. According to Consumerism, the executive should find at least 10 billion euros useful for countering increases and speculations on the international energy markets, and avoiding the maxi-sting that is about to hit consumers.



In detail in 2021, due to tariff increases, each Italian family finds itself spending an average of 783 euros for electricity, 1,358 euros for gas. Government, in 2022 the cost of the electricity bill would rise to 918 euros per unit (+135 euros per year) and that for gas even to 2,450 euros (+1,092 euros per year), with a total increase of € 1,227 per family per year (in the case of constant prices throughout the year). A picture that would have a very strong impact on the pockets of Italians and would represent a massacre for families, since they are essential primary expenses, denounces the association.

