Electricity and gas scams, here is the guide to recognize them and defend yourself

What is phishing – It is that type of scam carried out via digital channels and the Internet. According to research by the SOStariffe.it Observatory, the scammers’ goal is to obtain personal or financial data, passwords for accessing their accounts and any other potentially “monetizable” data. This type of scam, in most cases, is carried out by email. They usually include a link to a website where the user is invited to enter their access data or supply data with the aim of activating unsolicited electricity and gas contracts. In some cases, scammers will try to get hold of a user’s payment card details, for example, by simulating the need to pay an overdue bill to avoid disconnection of the supply. A variant provides sending an SMS message with a link to the site that will be used to steal user data, often attributable to a postal or bank account.

The proven methods – “Traditional” scams remain and continue to be a threat via call center or door-to-door system. Among the most common scams is the “yes scam” with which some key words are made to the user (“yes”, “I confirm”). With the words of the user, the assembly of a bogus recording will be carried out which will simulate the approval of a new contract.

Then there is the “end of the protected market scam” in which the user is pushed to activate a new supply contract by deception. Another variant is the “local distributor scam” in which the seller, pretending to be a local energy distributor, proposes false offers with favorable tariff conditions.

How to defend yourself – To avoid scams on electricity and gas it is essential not to share the POD and PDR codes (the identification codes, respectively, of the electricity and gas supply) that are already known to your supplier and can be used by third parties to activate unsolicited contracts not with a new operator.

Likewise, do not sign contracts or documents without carefully reading what is reported e do not show or send the bill to unidentified subjects. It is also important not to communicate sensitive data to third parties. To avoid door-to-door scams it is important ndo not let anyone into the house and not to provide money to alleged representatives of the energy supplier. Also, do not use affirmative words on the phone.

To avoid phishing it is useful never click on any link received via e-mail or SMS and do not provide personal data or card details. It is important to always refer to your provider’s digital channels.

The ARERA quick recovery procedure – To protect consumers from the activation of unsolicited energy contracts, the Energy Authority (ARERA) has made available, for some years, a quick recovery procedure (resolution 228/2017 / R / com) which allows users to return to the previous company. This procedure allows the reactivation of the supply of the cheated customer, with the same previous conditions.