Electricity and gas, stinged on 700 thousand Sardinian families

Since January 1st, electricity and gas tariffs have risen in some cases by more than 50 per cent due to the increase in the wholesale prices of energy products. A situation that Stefano Besseghini, president of Arera (the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment), defines as “absolutely exceptional”.

In a few weeks, about 700 thousand Sardinian families will pay the consequences and the government allocation, equal to 3.8 billion euros for the elimination of some items in the bills, will only be used in part.

For Giorgio Vargiu, regional president of Adiconsum, “the impression is that there are speculations on several levels. Those at the international level, linked to the reasons for the increase in the price of gas. Then there is one closer to us: the manufacturing companies continue to grind earnings, unloading the increases only on citizens. And no one, neither the government nor the competent authorities, has done anything to stem all this “.

For a typical family, all this will result in a sting of over a thousand euros over the course of the year.

On the energy front, “such a disproportionate increase has never been seen and has no justification, especially after we produce a lot of current with renewable sources such as wind and photovoltaic – adds Giuliano Frau, president of Adoc -. Someone has to explain to us where all that energy goes and by whom it is used, given that in the meantime there are so many industries that are closing down ”.

Arera announced that the increases in the first quarter will be + 55% for electricity and + 41.8% for city gas, but the increases in recent months have also affected cylinder LPG.

(Unioneonline)

The details on L’Unione Sarda on newsstands

© All rights reserved