Electricity bill, in this case it is possible to obtain a refund of the excise duty

Good news coming for many families and businesses who could get thousands of euros refunded on their electricity bill. Here’s what you need to know.

Whenever we decide to use a good or a service we inevitably find ourselves having to put our hand to wallet. A clear example of this are the various appliances present in our homes that heavily affect the final amount of the electricity bills. If all this were not enough, being able to meet the various expenses, especially in a complicated period like the current one, marked by the impact of Covid on the economy, can be particularly difficult.

Furthermore, with the arrival of the cold season, there is an increase in the costs of bills, which certainly does not go unnoticed. Precisely for this reason it is not surprising that there are many who want to find solutions thanks to which they can save money a few euros. In this sense, obviously, the first step is to limit consumption. But not only that, there is good news for many families and businesses that could get a reimbursement of thousands of euros right on the electricity bill. But for what reason? So let’s go into the details and see what there is to know about it.

Electricity bill, watch out for excise duties: everything you need to know

As is known, there are various items that affect the final cost of the bill of electricity and gas, with many who therefore try to reduce consumption. Precisely in this context a few weeks ago we saw together which appliances consume the most, thus ending up weighing on the final cost of the bill.

But not only that, when the bill arrives at home, we can notice the presence of two different taxes, namely theVAT and theexcise duty. The sum of these two, in 2021, weighed on the total bill for 13.3%. Going into the details, therefore, it is good to know that VAT is applied to the economic value of the service.

The excise duty, on the other hand, is presented as an indirect tax on consumption, managed by the Customs Agency. It is possible to distinguish that by use domestic from that for use industrial. In both cases the value is determined by referring to the amount of energy that is used.

Electricity bill, it is possible to obtain a refund of thousands of euros: here’s how

Once you have seen some of the items that weigh more on the final cost of the electricity bill, it is necessary to know that good news is finally arriving for many families and companies that could obtain, in certain cases, a reimbursement from thousands of euros.

On the basis of a recent ruling, the number n. 9077 of 8 November 2021, of Court of Milan, in fact, it seems that one might try to get a refund on excise duty. In practice, a company sued the supplier of the electricity service, asking for a reimbursement of 33,480 euros for the payment of the additional provincial excise duties.

Well, this additional charge, based on what emerges from the sentence just cited, would not be due as incompatible with European legislation. The Court of Milan, in fact, gave an outcome in favor of the company, underlining precisely how the “additional payments should not be met because they are not in harmony with EU law“.

In this way a previous, with the Court that issued its sentence taking as reference the Directive 2008/118 / EC. A decision that certainly did not go unnoticed and for which yes awaits the opinion of the Supreme Court.

In the event that the sentence in question were to make jurisprudence, in fact, many could decide to make a specific complaint and in turn ask for a refund of thousands of euros for the amount paid for the excise duties in question.