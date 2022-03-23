Electricity bill tripled: the Klab gym closes from 1 April

LAWN. In these hours, the customers of the Klab gym in via Fiorentina, open since 2017 above the Esselunga supermarket in Pratilia, are receiving an email announcing the closure of the business. The gym will close its doors in just over a week, on April 1, and the reasons given by the property are linked to the surge in energy costs.

The merciless photos of two electricity bills are attached to the emails sent to customers. The first relates to the month of December 2019 and is 24,800 euros; the second relates to the month of December 2021 and is € 74,878. In practice, the cost of energy, already quite high two years ago, has tripled. This, according to the gym managers, is the main reason why they are forced to close.

“The incredible increases in energy came after two terrible years – writes the company in the email addressed to customers – due to Covid, in which our company has suffered enormous losses. Due to Covid, many shareholders have not yet returned. to attend the fitness facilities and swimming pools: to date only half of the members have returned to attend the Klab in Prato despite a gradual return after the complicated months of December, January and February. The impact of the cost of energy was already become huge in the past months. The entire environment of the Klab in Prato consumes a large amount of energy: the pools and the spa consume to treat and heat the water, the saunas and the Turkish bath are energy-intensive in order to maintain high temperatures of operation, the measures for the prevention of Covid do not allow us to reprocess the air conditioning but only expel it, with a truly significant increase in consumption “.

In reality, Klab has two other gyms that will remain open in Florence and the email tries to prevent the logical objection: why is it closing in Prato and not in Florence? “Furthermore – the managers write – due to the above-ground conformation of the building (from Prato, ed) and the large volumes of the structure, the energy impact of the Klab of Prato has always been relatively critical compared, for example, to the Klab of Marignolle which is a much more energy efficient “box” in terms of conformation and structure “.

“In a situation already very compromised due to Covid, which we had however decided to finance by agreeing to pay the further losses – add the managers – with the arrival of the war in Ukraine, the cost of energy has increased again by about 50% and despite the mitigation measures taken by the government, the cost of the bill will certainly already be higher than the incredible value of December 2021 in the months to follow “.

However, customers will be reimbursed. “All amounts for unused subscriptions from 1 April to the expiration of the subscription – reads the email – and the credits not yet used will be returned”.