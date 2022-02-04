Electricity bills from 13 thousand to 45 thousand euros, increases of 246%: “We tremble for that of January”

Viplast of Calenzano «We are trembling for the January bill …», explains Leonardo Vitali, owner of the company Viplast of Calenzano. The factory – which has been producing plastic containers since 1971 – reported a 246% increase in the cost of electricity. The average amounts would be between 12 thousand and 13 thousand euros per month. The current surge led to a bill of 45 thousand euros last December. A merciless progression, which began in July 2021 and followed by doubled leaps: «That month the bill was 16 thousand euros. Then in September of 31 thousand, in October of 36 thousand, right up to December “. The company closed the year with “over 100 thousand euros of unplanned energy costs”.

Usual production, usual customers but the costs triple Unsustainable to continue like this, in 2022: «Unless we adjust the price list with an increase of 30%, but our customers do not grant us more than 5%. With these numbers it would be impossible to continue production. There is a real risk that he will be forced to lay off employees ”. The increase would not have been caused by particular technological innovations in current machinery: «Production is the same, with the usual customers. We have made improvements to innovative bottles, but it is an insignificant change ». Leonardo, 45, took over the company from his father in 2017, together with his brother: “he was retired for a few years and we made the tax change of VAT number, as a continuous donation”. Since then the company – a snc, ed – has run its business smoothly. Also from the point of view of the bills. In 2019, for example, Viplast pays approximately 151 thousand euros for electricity. In 2020, with production down, 138 thousand. But here comes the fateful 2021: “We paid 292 thousand euros. Yet the energy input compared to previous years had increased by a few kilowatts ». According to Vitali, consumption in 2020 was 1,240,000 kilowatts, while that of 2021 was 1,354,000 kilowatts. An increase that “could justify 10 thousand euros more: the right amount would have been 160 thousand euros in total”.





“The price keeps flying …” In short: something is not right. But not even Vitali knows exactly what: “Taxes have not increased. On the other hand, what is revised upwards are the three time bands of consumption “. F1 is the most expensive, from Monday to Friday, between 7 and 18. The F2 goes from 18 to 23 and the F3 between 23 and 7. “To understand each other: we went between 4-5 cents, to 25-30 cents of cost “. A huge leap, perhaps resulting from a “domino effect”: “The increase in the supply of gas, which is essential for power plants, could have caused the trend in electricity. But it is a hypothesis: the current is like the stock exchange ». In practice, there is only the specter of a stop to processing: “On the portal Manager Energy Markets the price of electricity continues to fly …”.

