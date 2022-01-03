Electricity bills, how to save a lot of money when you are not at home

It is possible to save on electricity bills by contributing to the fight against energy waste when you are not at home. 5 simple steps are enough to do this: you can cut your electricity bill with your hands without effort.

You will need some common sense and a few tricks, starting with the simplest like eliminating the waste of standby and turning off the lights when they are not needed.

Find out everything.

Electricity bills: the 5 steps to save a lot of money

The less time we spend at home, the more we can save on electricity bills and, at the same time, live in a more sustainable way for the environment.

that’s how save electricity and money in 5 steps.

Turn off the light when not needed and choose LED bulbs

The main waste of energy in the home remains the light on when not needed. Be careful: when moving from room to room, remember to turn off the light.

When replacing bulbs, opt for those with LED technology.

Use your PC the right way

Especially if you work from home, the PC can be a source of energy waste. To save money, just a few tricks such as, for example, disable the screensaver which consumes more than the blacked out monitor.

In addition, do not leave connectors, cables and chargers attached to the electric socket if it is not needed because, even if minimal, it is a waste of energy.

Use the battery to the end by recharging only when necessary: ​​this also applies to other devices (smartphones, tablets).

Check the electricity consumption of your appliance

Each appliance has its own energy consumption and should be used with caution. To begin with, it is good to avoid the waste of standby using a power strip on which to load the sockets of various appliances.

If you need to replace an old one household appliance you should choose one with energy class A + or higher (consumes less) by taking advantage of some offers. There home automation it is an even more convenient technology in terms of energy saving: you have the possibility to remotely control the energy consumption of your home.

Check and compare offers for electricity

Compare the various offers for electricity and choose the most convenient one. Generally, online activations come with discounts. To save in the long run, consider installing a photovoltaic system for home use.

Check the price on your bill

Ask for a check of the meter reading to check if the price indicated in the bill refers to real consumption, not to that estimated. In case of errors, you are entitled to a refund of the extra amount paid and you will be able to better manage your consumption. Also check if the manager allows you to benefit from one ‘residents’ discount.