Electricity market: 2022 starts well for two wheels

ANCMA data for January show a net growth in registrations of electric mopeds compared to the same period of 2021. A positive trend “stimulated” above all by the boom in sharing mobility.

Who starts well … It is appropriate to say by taking a look at the recent numbers of the electric two-wheeler market. As usual Confindustria ANCMA (National Association of Cycle Motorcycle Accessories) has published the data on registrations in the last month (January) of the motorcycle sector, highlighting a general positive trend that also affects the zero-emission field.

2021 ended quite well, the 2022 restarts with new momentum. Also for electric mobility.

The apex of the pandemic storm, which has inevitably reshuffled the cards in the last two years, seems to be weakening and this translates, for the Italian motorcycle market, into a slow return to “normality”. At least, there are signs of recovery.

Despite the supply difficulties that still affect the mobility industry globally, the two-wheeler market continues in its positive trend. The general data for January show a growth of the entire sector (motorcycles, mopeds and scooters) of the 9.8% compared to the same month a year ago. A positive trend that must however be “calibrated” with a January 2021 that was particularly negative.

In January + 117% thanks to sharing

After closing 2021 in substantial balance, i Sales volumes of the means green they shot up with the start of the new year. Compared to January 2021, there was a flattering + 117.2%. THE mopeds electrical were the main protagonists in sales, with 675 new vehicles registered (+ 156%).

It must be said that this very positive trend is largely dictated by the increase in orders linked to sharing mobility. A rapidly expanding service in some Italian centers.

He knows something about it Vmotoa company specializing in the production of 100% electric two-wheelers, which even commands the general ranking of best-selling mopeds in January with the Super Soco CUx scooter. As many as 506 units ended up on the Italian market, but almost totally required for sharing fleets.

Askoll and Cooltra, new millionaire agreement

Among the electric brands that performed best at the beginning of the year there are the “usual” NIU, Lifan, Piaggio and Askoll, historically the most popular in Italy with their zero-emission scooters.

In terms of shared mobility precisely Askoll Eva recently announced that it has received a new order for ben 650 scooters from CooltraEuropean leader of the sharing mobility. An important agreement for the Dueville-based company, which provides for the supply of its best-selling electric scooter, eS2, to strengthen the Italian and French market. An operation with a non-trivial total value: 1.85 million euros.

Askoll has long been Cooltra’s partner for electric sharing in Milan, Rome, Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Lisbon and Paris. The Spanish company is going through an extremely positive period and in Italy it now holds the 65% of the market share of the scooter-sharing.

