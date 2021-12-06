Electricity on Mars? It is possible thanks to an ingenious project

A program would have the specific purpose of bringing life to Mars, arriving atd even establish energy that can be used in many different ways. But how?

To imagine one scenario like that, the scientists have taken as their point of reference a well-known science fiction series set in a future where, the humans, they have colonized whole solar system: The Expanse. Here, the story unfolds on different tensions that have the as protagonists Land and other planets.

But what matters is the way you gods personages found on Mars observe thenorthern Lights. Clearly it is unlikely as a situation since, not having a magnetic field, the Red Planet could not to offer this show to us too.

In fact, in the series, gods are imagined tools from the ground equipped with two plasma rings, located both in thenorthern hemisphere than in that opposite to. In this way it would be possible, according to them of course, to generate a magnetic field through wires superconductors capable of carrying an immense current.

The outcome of the research

The scientists, fascinated from this idea, they wanted to analyze the procedure to evaluate it. After doing that they assumed it was too complicated carry that material on Mars, and that’s why they figured it could be done with i satellites.

Barry Kellett, a researcher with the Science and Technology Facilities Council in the UK, published his study on the issue in question, saying: “Unlike a ground-based solution, an orbital solution would involve six or eight satellites that will send a current of plasma between them to surround Mars. This large current should then pass through this hexagonal or octagonal plasma ring. We would need at least one, perhaps many, nuclear fusion generators to give Mars a magnetic field. Such generators are currently beyond our technology, but could be developed on Earth in the next 25 years. Then we should find a way to get them to Mars“.

And among the natural satellites that we can find we see, for example, both Phobos that Deimos, all of which could bring to fruition one such mission, allowing us to reach Mars, populate it, install implants for the electric current and so on. Moreover, it is not even excluded possibility that, one day not far away, we will be able to see thenorthern Lights even on the Red Planet.

