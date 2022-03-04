electrifying! Cruz Azul resurfaces and takes the draw from Tigres

Cruz Azul woke up and reached him to rescue a point in the University Stadium. Those from Reynoso had a catastrophic first half, but showed a different face in the second half.

The first 10 minutes ran and compared to the fierceness of the previous matches of La Maquina, against Tigres it was not like that, because a group play came where Javier Aquino entered from the left wing to send the ball to Quiñones, who did the same for Vigón and seeing that the Frenchman was not connecting and was in a better position, he let the ball pass to open the scoring at 11 minutes, this being his sixth game scoring in a row and a new record for Gignac.

For the next few minutes the Celestes were still asleep in the field, the right wing became the perfect and easy channel for the felines to arrive. At minute 13 the same play was repeated, but although Vigón sent the ball to the bottom of Chuy Corona’s goal, it was out of place.

From then on, Tigres continued to dominate the midfield, with Quiñones being one of the most dangerous men in the first 20 minutes, while the Celestes continued to look disconnected and without a game. Although not deserved at last Blue Cross had one at 28′, but Uriel Antuna left no chance to equalize the score due to an offside.

Continuing with the same intensity, Tigres had another one, and after his misplaced minutes before, Vigón got his reward at 29′ and scored the 2-0, again Quiñones had a lot to do with it, after sending a center that ended at the feet of the former PumasWith this, Miguel Herrera’s team proved to be the lord and master of the game, while Juan Reynoso looked worried and making notes from the bench.

The arrivals did not stop throughout the first half and at 33 ‘Gignac let the third escape and another one at minute 42, The best thing that could happen to La Maquina was to close the first half with a scorewhich came after a corner shot with the ball passed to the far post, perfect for Luis Abram headed it 2-1 although Nahuel Guzmán could have done more.

For the second half Reynoso he bet on Santi Giménez and took out Bryan Angulo, The Ecuadorian had one more chance with the Peruvian’s vote of confidence, but he did not give the results. The face of the Celestes was different, showing a more balanced game, but Unfortunately, Cata Dominguez had to leave the substitution at 60′ due to a sore leggiving entrance to Ángel Romero as a winger joining the offensive attack.

The good work of La Maquina paid off and although the goal was for both teams, the people of the capital were able to save a point thanks to a play by Santi Giménez, who won the opponent’s back and the ball for Nacho Rivero who scored at 92′.

