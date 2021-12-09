Electroneum’s cryptocurrency allows you to buy PS Store prepaid cards – Nerd4.life

The team of Electroneum announced that his cryptocurrency (ETN) can be used to purchase prepaid del PlayStation Store. In other words, you can only buy PlayStation games and add-on content via crypto.

This is a significant step forward for Electroneum, which thus interfaces with one of the largest sales platforms in the gaming market. PlayStation Store prepaid cards can be purchased directly through the ETN cryptocurrency app.

Purchases on the PS Store via Electroneum’s cryptocurrency are now possible

A post on the official website of Electroneum explains, “Every game developer, of every popular game created in the last decade, is constantly updating their games with new map and game mode updates that allow millions of players to keep playing their games month after month. Grand Theft Auto V, a game released more than eight years ago, remains one of the most popular games played today. And it’s these in-game add-ons that attract people, more than the new games themselves. ”

“But for many people, these add-ons aren’t always accessible, either for economic reasons or because purchasing a PSN voucher often requires a bank account or credit card. But now there’s a new one. way to get your hands on a PSN voucher. The inclusion of PlayStation Network prepaid cards within the ETN App means that anyone can shop through their PlayStation Network account, using the Electroneum (ETN) they own in the own portfolio of the ETN App “.

Cryptocurrencies are increasingly linked to the world of video games. In fact, Electroneum is not the first. As we reported, Shiba Inu is working on a revolutionary game and a metaverse.