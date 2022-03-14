Electronic bracelet made it possible to establish a link between the López Pilarte brothers and the main person involved in FM

Santo Domingo, DR

The electronic bracelet placed on the accused Miguel Arturo López Florencio (Micky López), husband of the deputy of La Vega, Rosa Pilarte, Rosa Amalia Pilarte, allowed the authorities of the Public Ministry to track the times he went to the business of main implicated in FM case, and even in irregular schedules.

This is established by the Specialized Anti-Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism Attorney General’s Office, headed by Ramona Nova, who maintains that the accused Juan Gabriel Pérez Tejada (The Fat or Unique), He is linked to Miguel Arturo López Florencio, of the López Pilarte Clan (Micky López Case) and that he and his brother constantly visited his business establishment Único Autodetailing, in the city of Santiago.

Miguel and his brother José López Pilarte find themselves with an electronic bracelet, after a La Vega court imposed a coercive measure, who are accused of money laundering as a result of drug trafficking.

It indicates that through the investigation carried out by the Public Ministry it was possible to determine that Pérez Tejada has an evident link with the accused Manuel Fermín Fermín and Bernialisis Bobadilla Núñez, and the fugitive Santiago Núñez Gil (a) The deceased and/or the cousin, who face legal proceedings for transfer and

Smuggling of illicit money

In addition to having, according to the accusation, a commercial link with elements that have been linked to money laundering and drug trafficking in the country, as is the case of the López Pilarte brothers, who on several occasions visited the entity’s facilities. Sole Autodetailing commercial, in the city of Santiago.

He maintains that an interesting aspect to highlight is that these, together with his father, the named Miguel Arturo Lopez Florencio as Micky Lopez They are being accused of having incurred in violations of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing.

He argues that it turns out that an electronic bracelet was imposed on them as a measure of coercion, on both defendants, and in the follow-up carried out on said bracelets, it can be seen that on several occasions and even at irregular times they visited the premises of the commercial entity Sole Autodetailingas shown in the photographs of a report issued by the Dominican Monitoring company.

It specifies that in the case of Miguel Arturo López Pilarte, he was at the facilities of the Único commercial entity on July 10, 2021 at 4:14 PM, as can be seen in the tracking graph on the route. with the red line made for that purpose.

Later the same He revisited the aforementioned place in the afternoon say at 02:29 PM on June 18, 2021 as expressed in the posted tracking graph.

During the investigation of the FM case it was also determined that the named José Miguel López Pilarte, brother of the named Miguel Arturo López Pilarte, visited that place on several occasions, specifically on July 2, 2021 at 12:41 PM.

On June 11, 2021 at 1:50 PM, the appointed Jose Miguel López Pilarte, returned to visit the facilities of the company name Único Autodetailing, owned by Pérez Tejada.

On June 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM, the appointed José Miguel López Pilarte, returned to visit the facilities of the commercial entity, as well as on June 25, 2021 at 12:00 PM.

Subsequently, he returned to visit the aforementioned place in the afternoon, say at 02:40 PM. On June 26, 2021.