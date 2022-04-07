Electronic cigarettes cause “poisoning, burns and convulsions”. The shock study: they should be prohibited

Electronic cigaretteshow bad they hurt? The sale and promotion of e-cigarettes should be banned by governments, says the Australian Council on Smoking and Health, following the most comprehensive analysis so far of the harm of the vaping. The recommendation is based on research conducted by the Australian National University’s Center for Epidemiology and Population Health, which presents conclusive evidence that e-cigarettes cause poisoning, injuries, burns, immediate toxicity through inhalation and even convulsions. The use also leads to addiction.

Professor Emily Banks at Australian National University says there is an increased risk of nicotine addiction with the use of e-cigarettes.https: //t.co/UDtEbcrIz6 – Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) April 7, 2022

Research funded by the Department of Health also shows conclusive evidence of less serious health impacts, such as throat irritation and nausea. There is also strong evidence that e-cigarettes increase non-smokers’ tobacco smoke intake, while there is little evidence that nicotine e-cigarettes help smokers quit.

The caveat extends to brightly colored and flavored vaping products like bubble gum and cotton candy, which claim to be nicotine-free.

Cigarettes, Denmark thinks about the historic turning point: “We could forever forbid the purchase to those born after 2010”

The 430-page study, led by epidemiologist and public health scholar Emily Banks, analyzed evidence from 189 studies on the health impacts of e-cigarettes. “Hundreds of chemicals are absorbed by inhaling them, some of which are known to be toxic, while many others have hitherto unknown effects,” she writes. “Young non-smokers who practice vaping are three times more likely to start smoking habitually. Nicotine use in children and adolescents can lead to long-term addiction problems, as well as concentration and learning difficulties, ”she adds.