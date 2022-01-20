electronic integration from July, but only for the external reverse charge

For a few weeks, some doubts have plagued professionals struggling with the cumbersome regulatory framework on the subject of reverse charge in the electronic invoicingdue to the postponement to next July made by the Tax-Labor decree (Article 5, paragraph 14-ter, DL n. 146/2021) to the provisions of art. 1, paragraph 1103 of law no. 178/2020 (Budget Law 2021) which, by modifying art. 1, paragraph 3-BIS, Legislative Decree no. 127/2015, ordered that, starting from the operations carried out from 1 January 2022, the data relating to the operations of sale of goods and the provision of services carried out and received to and from subjects not established in the territory of the State should have been transmitted to Exchange System no longer through theesterometerbut using the electronic invoice layout.

Postponement to July for the abolition of the esterometer

Without any doubt, the DL n. 146/2021 differed at July 1, 2022 the effectiveness of the changes for the electronic transmission to the Revenue Agency of the data of the cross-border transactions and for the use of the new technical rules and the new transmission deadlines established with provision no. 293384 of 28 October 2021, which punctually defined the new methods of transmission of cross-border transactions.

These innovations also consisted of the obligation to transmit transactions carried out with non-resident customers through the issue of e-billto be sent to the exchange system within the canonical 12 days foreseen for immediate invoices, indicating which recipient code is “XXXXXXX”, a method already now optionally put in place by those who want to avoid the esterometer for active operations.

In the same way, again following the abrogation of the fulfillment of the esterometer, the obligation to transmit electronic documents to communicate the VAT integration operations on foreign purchases and / or issuance of self-invoice.

For these passive operations, the transmission times foreseen for the XML file are longer (by the 15th of the month following the one in which the operation was carried out) and there are three “document types” to be managed:

– TD17 for the issue of self-invoice for the purchase of services from non-resident subjects,

– TD18 for the intra-community purchase of goods;

– TD19 for the further cases envisaged in the case of the purchase of goods by art. 17, paragraph 2, Presidential Decree no. 633/1972.

In any case, all this will be discussed again in six months and only from July 2022 theelectronic invoicing obligation both of active operations with the “seven x’s” that the transmission of self-billed and operations of VAT integration relating to purchases from abroad, by issuing electronic invoicing documents TD17, TD18 and TD19: but this unless you intend to use the opportunity of pre-filled VAT registers.

The opportunity offered by pre-filled VAT registers

In this case, in fact, it is already possible to electronically manage transactions with foreign countries and, to this end, the same must also be managed for purchase invoices in internal reverse chargegiven the fact that it is not possible to carry out the VAT integration operations by intervening on the pre-filled data proposed by the Revenue Agency: in essence, in the event of an internal reverse charge, a document with type code TD16 (“Invoice integration from internal reverse charge”), because only in this way can it be used by the Revenue Agency in the preparation of VAT pre-filled documents.

However, at the moment, the Inland Revenues have specified in their “Guide to the compilation of electronic invoices and the esterometer” that, alternatively to the transmission of the XML file with TD16 code to the Exchange System, it is still possible “integrate manually the invoice received after printing and analogue storage of the same “: but in this case, for what has been said, the operation will not be included in the pre-filled drafts of the VAT registers.

In conclusion, on the subject of integration of electronic invoices, the problem of the obligations to integrate invoices from external reverse charge has been postponed by six months, while the same problem will not arise even from July for operations subject to “internal” reverse charge. At least at the moment, in fact, for the latter there is no specific starting date for their necessary electronic integration, which constitutes a mere possibility only for those taxpayers who intend to use the pre-completed VAT.

