Electronic invoice, the 2022 looks like a year full of news in the pipeline, although there are no upcoming changes to come.

The European Commission has authorized the extension of electronic invoicing between private individuals, extending the derogation from EU VAT rules until 31 December 2024.

A novelty that joins the measures envisaged by the Tax Decree connected to Budget Law 2022 and the possibility that the obligation of electronic invoicing is extended to the largest audience of the current ones excluded subjects, i.e. the holders of VAT number on a flat-rate basis.

One is therefore expected novelty scenario for the electronic invoice 2022, and it is good to take stock of the changes in sight and future prospects.

Electronic invoice 2022, the news is coming: step backwards for healthcare services

It won’t be 2022 the year in which i doctors, and more generally the subjects that provide health care, must comply with the obligation to issue the electronic invoice.

If initially the start of the obligation was foreseen from 1 January 2022, with the law converting the Fiscal Decree connected to the Budget Law, the Legislative Decree no. 146/2021, a new extension is envisaged and the effective date is postponed to 2023, pending the definition of specific rules to protect the privacy of the interested parties.

Make an electronic invoice will therefore remain prohibited until December 31, 2022 for persons required to transmit data to the health card system and in relation to the invoices whose data must be sent for the purpose of preparing the pre-filled tax return.

Not an exemption then but a specific prohibition, introduced with article 10-bis of the Tax Decree no. 119/2018, which will continue to apply for a further year also for invoices relating to health services provided to natural persons by subjects not required to transmit data to the health card system.

Electronic invoice 2022, extension to 1 July for the farewell to the esterometer

I also step back for the foreign operations. Also during the conversion process of the Tax Decree linked to the 2022 Budget Law, it was extended the esterometer and, consequently, theelectronic invoicing obligation for foreign exchanges.

It was the last Maneuver that ordered, with effect from 1 January 2022, the abolition of the communication of cross-border transactions. Also for invoices with foreign countries it was indicated which one transmission channel the Exchange System of the Revenue Agency.

A novelty that however, it slipped for a few months: the obligation of electronic invoicing will be passed from 1 July 2022, the new effective date introduced in the conversion of Decree no. 146/2021.

It then creates a fulfillment calendar half yearly:

for the operations carried out from 1 January to 30 June 2022 , you will need to send: the first quarter esterometer by 30 April (Monday 2 May); the second quarter meter by 31 July (22 August, due to the holiday extension);

, you will need to send:

for the operations carried out from 1 July 2022 : the sending of transaction data to foreign parties is carried out through the ES within twelve days from the date of the transaction; the data relating to the transactions received is sent via the ES by the fifteenth day of the month following that of receipt of the document proving the transaction or execution of the transaction.

:

Electronic invoice 2022, the audience of obliged subjects is expanding: towards the extension to flat-rate rates

The novelties already written in black and white are flanked by those for which they are announced specific measures in the coming months.

This is in detail the extension of the electronic invoicing obligation also to flat rates, ever closer after the approval of Europe.

First the Commission and then the EU Council have Italy’s request approved to extend the application scope of the electronic invoice also to the VAT numbers that apply the small business deductible provided for in Article 282 of the Value Added Tax Directive.

To define times and criteria of the new obligation the last step is now up to Italy, called to regulate the rules for the extension of the electronic invoice even at flat rates. It is not excluded that the novelty may already find space with the implementation of the delegated law on tax reform, and therefore in the course of 2022.

We therefore move towardsstandardization of the rules in the matter of invoicing for all holders of VAT numbers, taking into account both the need to combat tax evasion more decisively and, in parallel, the simplifications envisaged for those who apply the digital tax rules.

A novelty that would therefore lead to a double advantage: for the tax authorities, in order to optimize tax controls, and for VAT numbers, to reduce the costs of printing, archiving invoices and the risk of making mistakes in the analogue preparation of tax documents.