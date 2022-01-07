Electronic invoice also for flat rates

There will be the repeal of the rule that exempts lump sums from the obligation of electronic invoicing while working to profile those at risk of evasion from omitted invoicing by following the techniques of the web giants with our data. “The purpose”, Undersecretary for the Economy Maria Cecilia Guerra tells ItaliaOggi, illustrating the strategy of the min-economy for the recovery of evasion sent to Brussels, “is to bring out positions to be subjected to control and above all to encourage spontaneous compliance by the taxpayer “. Meanwhile, on the future new supports, the undersecretary confirms that: “If necessary, further support measures will be developed”.

Request. The ministry’s report on evasion recovery programs sent to Brussels focuses on combating non-invoicing. But the resolutions will have to be translated into norms. What are you preparing?

Answer. The Report serves to guide the government’s action to implement the commitments made with the NRP for the reform of the tax administration. The idea is to focus primarily on VAT evasion due to non-invoicing, quantified at 19.6 billion. To counter this phenomenon, we must work on interventions, not only regulatory but also for the implementation of existing and organizational rules. There is a need to strengthen the analysis and management of the risk of evasion. This requires integrating existing databases, respecting privacy and with advanced techniques, to define the types of taxpayers most at risk of evasion and to identify anomalous behaviors. A little bit what the giants of the web do with our data to profile our tastes and guide our consumption. The aim is to bring out positions to be subjected to control and, above all, to incentivize the spontaneous fulfillment by the taxpayer.

Q. What are the recovery results achieved so far with the rules in force with electronic invoicing?

R. The extension of the electronic invoicing obligation from 1 January 2019 has allowed a recovery of VAT evasion, compared to 2018, estimated at € 3.5 billion.

D. Brussels has authorized the extension of the e-bill also for flat-rate operators. But the rules aren’t there yet. How will they be structured?

A. The request to extend the electronic invoicing obligation to these operators also came from the Finance Committees of the Chamber and Senate. It involves the repeal of the regulation that currently exempts them from this obligation (contained in paragraph 3 of article 1 of legislative decree 127/2015). It should be emphasized that the transition to electronic invoicing will allow these operators to reduce their costs thanks to the package of programs for the management of e-invoices and the digital archiving system made available free of charge by the Revenue Agency.

Q. The document speaks of the amount of data available and of the databases that do not communicate with each other. Are interventions planned for 2022 to unblock the situation?

R. The interconnection of the databases held by the tax administration is necessary to make a qualitative leap in the fight against tax evasion, not only in order to make it more effective but also, I would like to emphasize, to reduce costs incurred. to taxpayers as well as to the administration, with more targeted analyzes, which allow, for example, to focus controls on high-risk taxpayers.

To unblock the situation, the regulatory measures already exist, and work is underway to give them the best possible application. The budget law for 2020 has already provided for the possibility of using and linking the various databases of the Tax Registry, including the Archive of financial reports, for the purpose of carrying out tax risk analyzes. For the same purposes, the rules contained in the decree law 124 of 2019 must be implemented, which allow the use of “integrated” data describing the goods sold and the services provided listed in the e-invoices.

D. The privacy guarantor has given an opinion on the provision that creates the e-invoice database of the revenue agency asking for more guarantees on private data. What will you do to avoid the tax big brother?

A. In a first phase, the guarantor did not give his consent to the use of integrated electronic invoicing data, in the analysis of the risk of evasion concerning the relationship with the final consumer, considering them redundant with respect to the purpose of contrasting evasion. .

They are actually very useful data which would allow, for example, to evaluate the congruence between the description of the goods sold and the invoiced amount, or the inconsistency between the VAT regimes in which costs and revenues are included. Compliance with European legislation on privacy and maximum protection of the taxpayer’s data will certainly guide the government’s action, but this necessary protection must not be confused with an alleged right to hide the data relating to the tax base of the various taxes from the taxman.

Q. In order to face the fourth pandemic wave, there is talk of new economic support for businesses. Can you tell us what you are working on?

A. Already with the latest measures, and in particular with the budget law, the government and parliament have developed important economic support measures for businesses, which will have their effects in 2022 and in the following years. We are closely monitoring the development of the pandemic and its effects on the various economic actors. If necessary, further support measures will be developed.