Electronic invoice, EU green light to the obligation also for flat rates

For flat rates, the obligation of electronic invoicing is approaching. With the OK from the Permanent Representatives Committee (Coreper II), the last formal steps are missing to allow Italy to continue adopting electronic invoicing in B2B and B2C transactions until 2024 and to extend the obligation to taxpayers as well in the flat tax regime, which are currently excluded. Once the final go-ahead has been reached in one of the next EU Councils and the decision has been published in the Community “Official Gazette”, the extension to the lump-sum rates will then have to be translated into Italian law with a tailor-made rule.

The most probable way appears at the moment the fiscal delegation. In the implementation process that will follow the parliamentary approval of the bill, the government could use the green light from Brussels to map the data of invoices issued by 1.5 million taxpayers in real time. A growing number in light of the widening of the limits on revenues or fees and which could even increase further with the entry into force of the single check in 2022 (see the service on the next page).

Objective: close on VAT evasion

The expansion of the electronic invoice to VAT numbers in flat tax would not be an isolated move but should be read in a context of further tightening on VAT evasion. The next steps are already defined. In line with what was promised in Brussels with the Pnrr (national recovery and resilience plan), Italy is ready to close a targeted report on non-invoicing and on the measures to be introduced to combat the phenomenon of non-invoicing – be it in paper or digital form – the supply of goods and services. A report that will also focus attention on possible targeted incentives for end consumers, with a view to enhancing the tools to contrast interests that make it convenient to ask for an invoice, receipt or receipt. After the report, in fact, the immediate next step will be the grounding of the measures which, according to the chronology of the commitments agreed with the EU Commission, should see the light by the first half of 2022.

Taxes recovered for approximately 2 billion

The importance of electronic invoicing in an anti-evasion key had been highlighted by Italy in the request for an extension in Brussels, which highlighted how the instrument had contributed to the improvement of VAT obligations for about 2 billion. The guaranteed results in terms of controls are added to compliance. Among these, the identification and recovery of false VAT credits for € 945 million and the identification of subjects involved in community fraud mechanisms put in place between the last months of 2019 and 2020, on the basis of flows of invoicing for non-existent transactions for an amount of approximately one billion euros.

But the potential does not stop at recoverable revenue. With the extension to all flat tax payers, the Revenue Agency would have ever more complete data to prepare registers, settlements and even pre-filled VAT returns for all economic activities that are obliged to fulfill these obligations (flat rates, on the other hand, are exempt). Without forgetting that the Agency would also have available in its databases the information necessary to promptly check compliance with the parameters set for staying in the flat rate regime.