Electronic invoice for flat rates, healthcare operations and esterometer: all the news for 2022

Tax news in the air. Approved the extension to 31 December 2024 of the EU authorization to Italy for the electronic invoice obligation, for which the extension to lump-sum rates is now also expected. Slip instead as of July 1, 2022 the exclusive use of new types of documents to communicate operations abroad and extension of the ban on e-bill for healthcare services until the end of 2022. These are the main regulatory interventions destined to have absolutely significant impacts on the methods of tax certification of VAT operations starting from 1 January 2022.

Electronic invoice, extension to 2024

The authorization to Italy relating to the e-invoice obligation has been extended by the EU to 2024. In fact, on 31 December 2021 the derogation granted to Italy would have expired, with the Council Implementing Decision (EU) 2018/593 by the European Union dated 16 April 2018, for the purpose of introducing a measure derogating from Articles 218 and 232 of directive 2006/112 / EC (“special measure”) in order to implement mandatory electronic invoicing for all taxable persons established in Italy. On the one hand, the provisions of the directive dictate the principle of full equality of treatment between invoices in paper format and those in electronic format; on the other hand, they require acceptance by the recipient to receive an electronic invoice.

Well, with the obligation of e-bill in Italy both equal treatment and the need have ceased to obtain the customer’s consent. The three-year derogation, granted until 31 December 2021, contained an exception for taxable persons who make use of the exemption for small businesses referred to in Article 282 of that directive and, consequently, for VAT taxpayers subject to the flat-rate regime . In implementation of the aforementioned decision, article 1, paragraph 3 of Legislative Decree no. 127 of 2015, in defining the subjective perimeter of operation of the electronic invoice, excludes from the obligation taxpayers who fall under the so-called “advantage regime” referred to in article 27, paragraphs 1 and 2, of the decree-law of 6 July 2011, n. 98, and those who apply the flat-rate regime referred to in article 1, paragraphs 54 to 89, of law no. 190.

The exemption also applies to taxable persons who have exercised the option referred to to articles 1 and 2 of the law of 16 December 1991, n. 398, and who in the previous tax period have obtained from the exercise of commercial activities income for an amount not exceeding Euro 65,000; such subjects, if in the previous tax period they have obtained from the exercise of commercial activities income for an amount exceeding Euro 65,000, they ensure that the invoice is issued on their behalf by the transferee or client who is a taxable person.

The extension of the e-bill to flat rates

In view of the approaching period initially granted for the operation of the derogation, with a letter registered by the Commission on 31 March 2021, Italy requested authorization to continue to apply it to continue on the path undertaken of mandatory electronic invoicing. With the same document, authorization was also requested to extend the scope of application of the special measure to taxable persons who make use of the exemption for small businesses (in this way, all taxpayers currently exempted can be included in the scope of application) . Finally, by letters dated 10 September 2021, the Commission informed the other Member States of the request made by Italy.

Electronic invoice, towards the obligation for flat rates: what changes

By letter of 13 September 2021 the Commission informed Italy that it had all the information necessary to examine the request. Lastly, Coreper II (“part two”), that is the “Committee of Permanent Representatives of the Governments of the Member States of the European Union”, which is the main preparatory body of the Council, gave the decisive go-ahead for the authorization last December 3, 2021 – prot. no. 14010/21: the last formal steps are awaited, with presentation and approval in one of the next EU Councils and subsequent publication in the Official Journal.

The conditions for the request and the reasons for the recognition of the extension reside in the fact that the mandatory electronic invoicing system implemented, in which all the invoices issued in the exchange system managed by the Revenue Agency converge, has fully achieved its objectives, that is to fight against tax fraud and evasion, simplifying compliance with the tax obligation and making collection more efficient of taxes, so as to reduce administrative costs for businesses.

The extension of the scope of application of the special measure to lump-sum entities would also be able to enhance the capacity of the Revenue Agency to fight against fraud and evasion of value added tax (VAT), providing a complete picture of the invoices issued by all taxable persons. The EU authorization, however, would not necessarily determine the extension to these subjects as well, as a modification of the regulatory provisions contained in decree 127/2015 would be necessary, probably through the inclusion of the specific measure within the tax delegation.

Esterometer, what changes

During the conversion into law of the tax-labor decree n. 146/2021 (to be published in the Official Gazette) it was also postponed to 1 July 2022 (compared to January 1, 2022), the abolition of the esterometer, that is the electronic communication of data relating to the sale of goods and the provision of cross-border services. In fact, taxable persons electronically transmit to the Revenue Agency the data relating to the operations carried out and received to and from subjects not established in the territory of the State, except for those for which a customs bill has been issued and those for which they have been issued or electronic invoice receipts.

For transactions carried out up to 30 June 2022, the relative data may continue to be sent on a quarterly basis by the end of the month following the reference quarter. From 1 July 2022 instead it will be necessary to use the interchange system by sending to the tax authorities the xml integration or self-invoice paths with the types of documents specifically identified for additions or self-invoices, namely the TD17 for services from abroad, the TD18 for intra-community purchases and the TD19 for purchases of goods already present in Italy.

The case of health services

The conversion of the decree-law n. 146/2021 also contains the extension, to the entire tax period 2022, of the prohibition of electronic invoicing for subjects required to send data to the health card system, for the purpose of processing the pre-filled tax return. Health care services rendered to natural persons must be documented by issuing invoices in paper format only, and transmitting the data to the TS System in the ordinary manner. In this regard, we also remind you of the further deferral as of January 1, 2023 (compared to the previous deadline of 1 January 2022) of the obligation to send data to the TS System exclusively by means of electronic storage and telematic transmission of data.

