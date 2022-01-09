There electronic invoice for the health costs, in addition to a new hypothesis of deduction selective of the expenses incurred by the taxpayer, is one of the proposals put forward by the National Tax Institute.

With the press release of 7 January 2022 the INT suggests complementing the obligation of electronic invoicing also for healthcare expenses, as well as for taxpayers on a flat-rate basis.

Furthermore, in the perspective of fight tax evasion, the institute proposes a deduction of 25 up to 5 thousand euros per year, relating to everyday expenses subject to VAT at 22 percent.

Electronic invoice for healthcare costs: the INT proposal

These are, in a nutshell, the proposals put forward by the National Tax Institute in the press release of 7 January 2022.

These proposals are part of the fight against tax evasion on daily purchases of goods and services.

The fight against tax evasion must be continued with the traditional controls but also with the sharing of tax databases and the extension of the electronic invoicing obligation to subjects on a flat-rate basis, according to the INT.

The institute also proposes theextension of electronic invoicing to health care expenses and a new selective methodology of deductible expenses by the taxpayer.

The deduction of expenses could be provided to the extent of 25 percent And up to 5 thousand euros nodded.

The expenses that would give the right to the deduction would be those paid with systems traced and certified by talking invoice or receipt.

The INT also explains that a month before the declarative campaign could be extracted a certain number of ATECO codes of activities whose goods or services are among those deductible.

Since the amount of the deduction is greater than thehigher rate VAT:

“One of the reasons for not requesting an invoice and / or receipt would be reduced.”

Furthermore, the fact of not knowing in advance which expenses will actually be deductible would make it more difficult and less convenient any evasion agreements.

Electronic invoice for healthcare expenses: the statements by President Alemanno

With the communiqué of 7 January 2022, the statements of the president of the INT are also disseminated Riccardo Alemanno.

Regarding the fight against tax evasion, Alemanno declares:

“There is no sure and infallible solution about the fight against tax evasion, much less a total deduction of expenses that would create problems of equity and welfare.”

The president of the INT also underlines the importance of using the digital:

“Even what we have hypothesized will not be the panacea for this social scourge, but the use of digital technology, always guaranteeing data privacy, and the uncertainty of what expenses can be deducted, could guarantee better results.”

In addition to using the latest technical means, however, a change of mentality.

In this regard, President Alemanno explains: