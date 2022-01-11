Electronic invoice, if the entire operation is subject to VAT, the stamp duty is not paid

Electronic invoice, you do not have to pay thestamp duty if the whole operation is taxable for VAT purposes.

The Revenue Agency clarifies this in the response to question number 7 of 10 January 2022.

Invoices relating to taxable transactions for VAT purposes benefit from theexemption from stamp duty.

This tax must be paid, to the extent of 2 euros, in the event that the fees referring to transactions subject to value added tax attest to payments outside the VAT range for a an amount exceeding 77.47 euros.

On the subject of electronic invoices, you do not pay stamp duty if the entire operation is taxable for VAT purposes.

Revenue Agency – Response to question number 7 of 10 January 2022 Electronic invoicing of stamp duty.

As usual, the clarifications come in response to the questions posed by the applicant, who is designing an IT system for the digitization of administrative procedures for payment of indemnities disbursed following the violation of the reasonable term of duration of the process.

The assignment is entrusted by an Administration, with the aim of reducing the time required to complete the procedure.

Specifically, the petitioner asks for clarification on the following points relating to thestamp duty and to electronic invoicing:

in which cases the Pay Administration must apply the stamp duty ;

; if, for the payments in favor of the professional who in the proceedings simultaneously assumes the role of both the appellant and the distractor of the legal costs, theissuing of electronic invoices in the name of the Administration that carried out the liquidation.

Before providing the clarifications relating to the value added tax and the electronic invoice, the Tax Administration summarizes the regulatory framework reference on the matter.

The compensation payments due for the failure to comply with reasonable times for the conclusion of civil trials are regulated by article 5-sexies of law number 89/2001.

Under the legislation, the creditor must issue the debtor administration with one declaration (to be submitted online):

“Certifying the non-collection of sums for the same title, the exercise of legal actions for the same credit, the amount of the amounts that the administration is still required to pay, the method of collection chosen pursuant to paragraph 9 of this item.”

The same entity must also transmit the documentation necessary in accordance with the decrees referred to in paragraph 3.

The payment of the sums due is made with credit on current accounts or payment of creditors. In case such sums do not exceed € 1,000 there is also the possibility of disbursements in cash or by non-transferable promissory note.

Electronic invoice, when paying the 2 euro stamp duty

To clarify in which cases thestamp duty, the Revenue Agency refers to the appropriate discipline, or the Dpr n. 642/1972.

L’article 1 of the law in question lists the deeds and documents, documents and registers, subject to the tax.

The amount of 2 euros must be applied on documents that are issued as a result of expenses not taxable for VAT purposes.

The amount must exceed the sum of 77.47 euros and refers to:

“invoices, notes, accounts and similar documents, bearing debits or credits (…), receipts and receipts issued by the creditor, or by others on his behalf, for total or partial release of a pecuniary obligation.”

On the other hand, the invoices and documents included in the tariff list benefit from the exemption from stamp duty, if they relate to transactions taxable for VAT purposes.

In fact, the table attached to article 6 of the same Presidential Decree no. 642/1972.

In summary, regarding the payment of stamp duty:

I am exempt the invoices which indicate the payment of fees relating to transactions subject to VAT;

which indicate the payment of fees relating to transactions subject to VAT; it must match in the measure of 2 euros if, in addition to indicating the fees that refer to transactions subject to VAT, the invoices certify payments excluded from the VAT base for an amount exceeding 77.47 euros.

A second aspect on which clarification is provided concerns electronic invoicing to a Public Administration.

In this case, the invoices, even if they refer to amounts outside the VAT range, must be sent through the SDI, the Exchange System.

L’electronic invoicing obligation starting from 1 January 2019 it concerns all economic operators, resident or established in Italy, both in relations “B2B” “Business to business”, that “B2C” “Business to consumer”.

This was foreseen by the 2018 Budget Law.